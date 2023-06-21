'His words inspired me': Former Raptors' player surprises Toronto middle school students

A surprise visit this week from one of Toronto’s most successful basketball players energized and inspired a group of middle school students growing up in Toronto’s Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park neighbourhoods.

Jamaal Magloire is also from the area. After 12 years in the NBA, he was the first Canadian-born player to join the Toronto Raptors. He’s now an assistant coach and community ambassador with the team.

He spoke Tuesday in front of the school’s Black student body, took questions, played basketball, and signed t-shirts.

“The reason why I think it’s so important I’m here talking to you guys today is this is how I was 30 years ago. Sitting in a room, going to school, trying to do my best, learning through my mistakes, and trying not to make the same mistake again,” he told the students.

Magloire shared advice including the benefits of keeping up with studies at school, exercising regularly, getting involved in groups, and never giving up on dreams.

“They used to scream ‘Magloire can’t score, Magloire can’t score’, and those are the things I used as motivation, and what I remember from high school and college, what really separated me, was that I wouldn’t take no for an answer,” he said.

“Nobody could tell me I wasn’t going to play in the NBA.”

Students listen to a surprise visit by Jamaal Magloire (CTV)Educator Aishah Shari’s class wrote a letter to Magloire and invited him to the school to help students develop life skills and move forward in a positive way.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what your name is, the colour of your skin or where you’re from, the community you represent. You are who you are, and the sky's the limit,” she told CTV News Toronto.

Grade student Kimorah Tobin said Magloire talking about jobs resonated with her.

“I want to be a gynecologist,” Tobin said. “A few days ago I was thinking I shouldn’t be, and his words inspired me to continue.”

“He was saying some inspirational things and I want to be a designer for NASA, a technician for NASA and if that doesn’t workout I’d like to be an art teacher,” Grade 8 student Nasma Haroun said of the presentation.

Mohamad Alfares, also in Grade 8, said Maguire speaking about his hardworking parents inspired and resonated with him.

“They try to get me everything I want, and I want to get them everything too,” he told CTV News Toronto.