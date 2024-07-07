TORONTO
Toronto

Highway 427 SB ramp at Highway 407 to be closed for several hours following single-vehicle crash

A tow truck removes a vehicle from the side of Highway 427 at the 407 following a collision. (Screengrab from OPP video on X) A tow truck removes a vehicle from the side of Highway 427 at the 407 following a collision. (Screengrab from OPP video on X)
The Highway 427 southbound ramp to Highway 407 will be closed for several hours for repairs following a single-vehicle collision, says the OPP.

The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, say police.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An unnamed 19-year-old man from Bradford has now been charged with careless driving.

