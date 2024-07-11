Highway 406 southbound closed in St. Catharines after collision that left 2 injured

Highway 406 southbound in St. Catharines is expected to be closed until 6 p.m. after a collision that left a 59-year-old woman seriously injured Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said two vehicles collided on the southbound lanes of the highway near Westchester Crescent just after 9 a.m.

The sole occupant of one vehicle, the 59-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in serious condition, OPP said.

A man who was the lone occupant of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital, and OPP said his injuries “are not serious.”

The southbound lanes of the highway are closed between Winchester and Glendale. OPP said one northbound left lane north of Glendale is also blocked.

Police advise drivers not to drive the wrong way on the highway or ramp to avoid road closure.

“This driving behaviour is dangerous and can lead to other collisions,” they said in a post on X.