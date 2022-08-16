Highway 401 at Meadowvale closed after motorcyclist seriously hurt by flying container

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing into a large container that reportedly flew off a vehicle in Scarborough.

In a video posted to Twitter this afternoon, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP said the note measures roughly four feet by four feet.

He said the operator of the motorcycl collided with this object.

The victim has been rushed to a trauma centre and their exact condition is unknown at this time.

Motorcycle rider struck a tote container that fell from a vehicle. Rider with serious injuries. #TorontoOPP investigating. Other vehicle has been located. #Hwy401/Meadowvale eastbound express lanes closed for investigation. pic.twitter.com/6Rh2dEMWb3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 16, 2022

Currently, the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 between Meadowvale and Brock roads are shut down as police investigate.

Schmidt said motorists should expect “heavy” delays.

“It will be a slow drive through that area,” he said.

Police are reminding drivers who are hauling cargo to “make sure your equipment is secured.”