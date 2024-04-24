TORONTO
Toronto

    • Highrise fire in North York leaves man with potentially life-threatening injuries

    A fire truck is pictured above in Toronto in this file photo. A fire truck is pictured above in Toronto in this file photo.
    One man suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries following a fire at a North York highrise on Wednesday morning.

    Crews were called to an apartment building on Martha Eaton Way, near Threthewey and Black Creek drives, at around 8:30 a.m. for a reported fire.

    According to Toronto Fire, an occupant of one of the units was found with injuries and was transferred to the care of paramedics.

    A second person was assessed on scene.

    Paramedics told CP24 that a male in his 30s was taken to a burn centre for treatment. His injuries, they said, are potentially life-threatening.

    The fire, which was contained to one unit, has been knocked down, Toronto Fire confirmed.

