High-ranking Toronto cop faces new misconduct charge after pleading guilty to impaired driving

A high-ranking Toronto police officer is facing a new professional misconduct charge after pleading guilty to impaired driving in connection with a January 2022 crash in Pickering.

The new charge against Supt. Riyaz Hussein was revealed in newly released police disciplinary tribunal documents. Hussein, who was the head of Toronto police's disciplinary hearings office, appeared before the tribunal on Wednesday.

According to the Notice of Hearing, Hussein pleaded guilty in an Oshawa court on Oct. 11, 2022, to the charge of driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

As a result, he received a 12-month driving probation, a fine of $1,200 and a victim surcharge of $360.

"Your actions are contrary to the Standards Conduct of the Toronto Police Service imposes on its members," the notice read.

"In doing so, you committed misconduct in that you are guilty of a criminal offence that is an indictable offence or an offence punishable upon summary conviction."

Hussein first appeared before the disciplinary tribunal on July 2022 for two misconduct charges under Ontario's Police Services Act. However, the proceedings were paused pending the outcome of the trial.

The charges are in relation to a collision on Highway 401 in Pickering on the evening of Jan. 13, 2022.

Hussein was driving a police-issued black 2021 Ford Edge when he allegedly struck another vehicle in the eastbound lanes. Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene and became suspicious that Hussein was drunk after observing that he was unsteady on his feet and almost "fell over."

The investigating officer then demanded a roadside breath test, and Hussein complied.

"…you registered a "Fail" on the Roadside Screening Device and the investigating officer formed reasonable grounds to believe that you had operated a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration in excess of 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood," the notice read.

Hussein was arrested and transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries. Two breath tests were conducted in the hospital and according to the notice, he registered a .097 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millimetres of blood, twice.

Meanwhile, police also allegedly found two bottles of Appleton Estate Rum in Hussein's vehicle – an open one under the driver's seat and a sealed one on the floor of the right front passenger compartment.

As a result, Hussein was charged with over 80 milligrans operation, having open liquor in the motor vehicle and careless driving.