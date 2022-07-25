Disciplinary hearing for Toronto officer on hold until impaired driving trial ends

Disciplinary proceedings against a high-ranking Toronto police officer accused of impaired driving have been put on hold until his criminal case has ended.

Police prosecutors and defence lawyers representing Supt. Riyaz Hussein agreed to the adjournment in a hearing before the police tribunal Monday.

Hussein, who usually heads the police disciplinary tribunal, was charged in January with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, careless driving and having open liquor in a vehicle.

At the time, Toronto police said the charges stemmed from a crash on Highway 401 in Pickering, east of Toronto.

A notice of hearing released Monday laid out the allegations for his misconduct charges, which relate to the same incident.

The document alleges Hussein was driving an SUV registered to the police service on the evening of Jan. 13 when he crashed into another vehicle travelling in the same direction.

(The Canadian Press)