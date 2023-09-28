Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold

The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.

It turns out the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize was sold in Toronto.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history.

“Now we wait for the winner or winners to come forward,” OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said Thursday.

With only one gold ball left in the draw, this is the first time that the prize has reached the maximum $68 million jackpot since LOTTO 6/49 made changes to the game a year ago.

Four Encore prizes worth $100,000 each were sold in Sarnia, Windsor, Toronto, and on OLG.ca.

HOW DO I CHECK MY TICKET?

To find out if you’re the lucky winner: