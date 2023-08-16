Here's what to expect at this year's CNE

This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or “CNE,” as it’s known amongst Torontonians) opens Friday.

The annual event, held at Exhibition Place just south of downtown Toronto, features carnival rides, games, and larger-than-life food in outrageous flavours. For many, the CNE signals the end of summer and the beginning of the new school year, and is beloved by children and their families alike.

Here’s some of what you can expect at this year’s CNE.

INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED PINK FLOYD EXHIBIT

“The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains” is an interactive installation that features over 350 artifacts from Pink Floyd’s touring career and discography. The air-conditioned exhibit hopes to introduce new generations to the band and offers new insight to even the most die-hard of Pink Floyd fans.

The self-guided tour also includes live performances from Pink Floyd tribute bands on select dates.

A ticket to “The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains” includes free access to the rest of this year’s CNE.

NORTH AMERICA'S TALLEST TRAVELLING FERRIS WHEEL

This year, the CNE will welcome the SuperWheel, the tallest travelling Ferris wheel in North America. The ride carries guests over 150 feet in the air in air-conditioned pods, which can accommodate up to six guests.

The glass-walled pods offer panoramic views of the city and Lake Ontario, including this year’s new Vegas-style fountain show, “Sparking Symphony,” which will play multiple times daily over the lake.

FROG LEGS, PICKLE CANDY FLOSS, AND FRIED OREOS, OH MY!

It’s perhaps the best part of the CNE: the wacky foods available up and down the midway, with samplings from a variety of cultures and cuisines.

Some of this year’s intriguing samplings include:

Deep-fried frog legs

Street corn-flavoured lemonade

Street-corn flavoured ice cream

Lychee, pineapple and habanero-flavoured iced tea

A watermelon burger, featuring watermelon slices instead of bread

Pickle-flavoured cotton-candy

Thanksgiving poutine, featuring gravy, cranberry sauce and stuffing

Peanut butter and chocolate-flavoured corndogs

The CNE opens on August 18 and runs until September 4 at Exhibition Place. General admission tickets are $25, with discounts available for children, seniors and families.