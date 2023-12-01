Here's what the new Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie promised
The Ontario Liberal Party has a new leader.
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie was chosen on Saturday with 6,911 points, 53.4 per cent of the vote, after the third ballot. More than 100,000 party members were eligible to cast ballots last weekend. During Saturday's count, the Liberal Party announced that 22,827 participated in the vote, nearly double from the 2020 race.
"Thank you for believing in what we are going to build together. Thank you for taking a spark and turning it into a big, red flame here today. There is no question, being an Ontario Liberal is back, and that is thanks to each and every one of you," Crombie said as she took the podium following the announcement.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In the first round of votes, Crombie scored the highest number of points with 5,559 (43 per cent), Nate Erskine-Smith with 3,320 points (25.7 per cent), Yasir Naqvi with 2,270 points (21.3 per cent) and Ted Hsu with 1,300 points (10 per cent). A total of 50 per cent, or 6,471 votes, is needed to win the leadership contest, so Hsu was eliminated. His supporters' second choices were tallied up and added to the points of the remaining candidates.
In the second round of votes, Crombie inched closer to the magic number with 6,047 points (46.7 per cent), while Erskine-Smith saw a total of 3,792 points (29.3 per cent). Naqvi scored 3,101 points (24 per cent) on the second ballot, removing him from consideration as voting rolls into the third round.
Here’s what Crombie promised:
HEALTH CARE
Crombie’s plan touts a “patient-central” approach to health care by eliminating loopholes that allow corporations to bypass the Canada Health Act and clearing the surgical backlog “without resorting to private for-profit surgical centres.”
She also said she would provide 10 paid sick days for everyone, recruit more family doctors and expand nurse practitioner-led clinics, expand hospitals and deliver wage parity between staff in home, community, long-term and acute care sectors.
Crombie also said she would give personal support workers and registered practical nurses a pay bump.
HOUSING
Crombie will require home builders to include at least 20 per cent long-term affordable units as a condition of the sale of provincial surplus land, including near GO Stations. Other initiatives include removing the Provincial Sales Tax on construction of purpose-built rental housing, introducing provincial rebates for development charges, creating as-of-right zoning frameworks to unlock more rental homes, and limiting third-party Ontario Land Tribunal appeals.
Bonnie Crombie, who is considering a bid for the Ontario Liberal Leadership is photographed on the steps of the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto on Thursday May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
She also said she will reward towns and cities with progress-based, top-up funding for community infrastructure tied to housing starts.
GREENBELT
Crombie has promised to “take politics out of the process” when it comes to the Greenbelt by creating an arms-length process to preserve and expand the protected space. She will also legislate the boundary to “prevent land swaps for good.”
DEMOCRACY
The Mississauga mayor said she will allow municipalities to choose a ranked-ballot system in their municipal elections and potentially introduce electronic voting, raise the filing fee and the number of endorsements needed to run for mayor, and support the idea of launching a citizens' assembly to make recommendations on electoral reform in Ontario.
OTHER PROMISES IN HER PLATFORM
- Achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
- Deliver smaller class sizes through the use of mandatory ratios or students and teachers
- End mandatory online learning credits and eliminate EQAO testing
- Boost the low-income workers and family tax credit
- Double the current rate of the Ontario Disability Support Program
- Eliminate provincial portion of interests on OSAP loans
- Boost the Guaranteed Annual Income system and Ontario Seniors’ Care at Home Tax Credit
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. assassination attempt charges 'confirm' Trudeau's claims about India had 'real substance,' former national security advisers say
The indictment of an Indian national for the attempted assassination of a Sikh separatist and dual U.S.-Canadian national 'validates' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen as having 'real substance,' according to two of Canada's former national security advisers.
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning is issued
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.
BREAKING Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under Doug Ford’s skin, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next election.
Search for runaway kangaroo in Ontario continues
The search continues for the kangaroo that is hopping around somewhere in Ontario after it escaped zoo handlers from a transport truck Thursday night.
What was a hospital like in medieval times? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out
In medieval times, hospitals took care of the 'poor and infirm,' but how were inhabitants selected and what were their lives like? Researchers analyzed 400 skeletons to find out.
Hoopla expected to hit new heights as Sinclair's farewell game in Vancouver nears
Canada's lopsided 5-0 win over an experimental Australia side in the rain Friday at Starlight Stadium and the hoopla surrounding it provided a taste of what is to come in Christine Sinclair's farewell game at B.C. Place Stadium.
'Big, dark canvas of despair': Rick Hansen speaks on how his mindset changed after being paralyzed
Rick Hansen's life changed the day he was told he'd never walk again, but instead of letting his disability stand in his way, he became an advocate for accessibility rights and a Paralympic Athlete. Here's how that happened.
'Every tool at our disposal': Lawyers submit amended application to challenge Sask. pronoun legislation
LGBTQ2S+ advocates are not backing down in their legal fight against the Sask. Party’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, submitting an amended application against the legislation on Friday evening.
Amid housing crisis, jail seen as preferable to living on the street
Michael Keough has to pause in the middle of his phone call from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest jail to cough and wipe his eyes -- there's black mould on the wall where the phones are, he explains, and it irritates him after a while.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to be reduced to one lane each way for weeks: MTQ
Traffic on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction "for several weeks" as of Friday night, Quebec's transport ministry has confirmed. The eastbound portion of the bridge will be completely closed for about an hour starting at 11 p.m. Friday to redirect the lanes.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Snowfall warning issued for Montreal, southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issues a snowfall warning for many parts of southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.
-
Quebec teachers leaning on each other as negotiations to end strike grind on
The president of a striking Quebec teachers union says she hopes intense negotiation sessions with the government will continue all weekend as the two parties try to reach an agreement.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under Doug Ford’s skin, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next election.
-
'Brings everyone together': Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade draws thousands to east London, Ont.
Thousands of people lined Dundas Street in London’s east end for the ninth annual Argyle BIA (business improvement area) Santa Claus Parade on Saturday.
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Alleged victims speak out after a Waterloo, Ont. man posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of millions
Several women have come forward claiming they were victims of a romance scam by a Waterloo, Ont. man. Police believe he allegedly defrauded dozens of women out of more than $2 million over 15 years.
-
'Start thinking in innovative ways': Cambridge councillor pushing for new idea to tackle affordable housing crisis
A Cambridge city councillor is calling for a new way to tackle the local affordable housing crisis.
-
Waterloo man considered 'armed and dangerous' arrested after police chase
A man from Waterloo, who was wanted for an armed home invasion, has been arrested following a police chase in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch the 2023 CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Once again, the annual Sudbury tradition of the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon returns Saturday, Dec. 2 and is marking a major milestone with its 75th anniversary this year.
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
-
Sudbury Wacky Wings owner ‘heartbroken’ restaurant being expropriated, vows to reopen
While he’s a big supporter of what the city has planned for downtown, the owner of Wacky Wings on Shaughnessy Street says he and his staff are “heartbroken” they are being forced out of their location.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Ottawa could see 15 to 20 cm of snow on Sunday and Monday
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 20 cm of snow to accumulate between Sunday afternoon and Monday. Ottawa received 4 cm of snow on Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bonnie Crombie wins Ontario Liberal leadership after 3 rounds of voting
Ontario Liberals have selected Bonnie Crombie, a three-term big city mayor and former MP who boasts that she gets under Doug Ford’s skin, as their next leader to go head to head with the premier in the next election.
-
Here is when roads and sidewalks will be cleared of snow this winter in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa says snow clearing is done using a "road-priority system," with high-use, emergency and transit routes cleared first. Here is a look at when roads and sidewalks will be plowed during significant snowfall events, according to the city's website:
Windsor
-
An emergency meeting is held over NextStar, new rules will give homebuyers more transparency, and the E.C. Row Expressway: Top Windsor stories this week
Mayor Drew Dilkens wants the province to take ownership of the E.C. Row Expressway, Conservative MPs want the contract between Stellantis and LG Energy Solutions to be publicly released, and Windsorites will soon have more transparency during the homebuying process. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Local experts, business owners shed light on Windsor unemployment survey results
Windsor’s unemployment rate rose a half per cent in November, according to the Statistics Canada labour force survey — that gives the Rose City the highest percentage of unemployment across the country.
-
One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
Police investigating suspicious fire at Blue Mountains housing development
Police in the Town of the Blue Mountains are investigating a suspicious fire at a housing development.
-
Barrie police inspector faces discreditable conduct charge following OPP investigation
A senior Barrie police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct following a recent investigation conducted by provincial police.
-
Arson charges laid after multiple fires at Collingwood tire shop last month
A man is facing charges of Arson after multiple fires broke out at a tire shop in Collingwood last month.
Atlantic
-
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon nets over $600,000 for children in need
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its Maritime traditions on Saturday, showcasing various Maritime talents throughout the seven-hour show.
-
Police investigating report of gunshots in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of possible gun shots in Dartmouth, Friday night.
-
Winter tourism initiative seeks to bring off-season visitors to Cavendish
When you think of Cavendish you might think of the summer; festivals, amusement parks, and the boardwalk, but a local group wants you to remember that the central north shore is open for more than two months each year.
Calgary
-
Christmas events encourage Calgarians to shop local this holiday season
Two of Calgary's most historic neighbourhoods kicked off their holiday seasons with Christmas events on Saturday.
-
Flames sign defenceman Mark Pysyk to replace departed Zadorov
The Calgary Flames filled the hole in their lineup left by the departure of defenceman Nikita Zadorov Saturday, signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, two-way $750,000 contract.
-
Calgary woman dies when her vehicle hits power pole south of Airdrie
A Calgary woman died early Saturday when her vehicle struck a power pole near Airdrie.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg casino workers vote in favour of strike
Members of Unifor Local 144 working at Winnipeg's three casinos have voted in favour of potential strike action if they can't sign a new contract by the end of this month.
-
Where you can see the Holiday Train in Winnipeg tonight
The festive lights of the CPKC Holiday Train are set to illuminate Winnipeg's night sky Saturday as part of its 25 year anniversary celebrations.
-
Church's cross-border sugar donation redirected after customs snag
A Winnipeg church's attempt to spread holiday cheer amid a nationwide sugar shortage took an unexpected turn as their 500-pound sugar donation was turned away at the U.S. border this week.
Vancouver
-
13-year-old boy and father targeted in Richmond double homicide, investigators say
Homicide investigators say the two people found dead inside a Richmond home Thursday night were father and son, and evidence gathered so far suggests they were targeted.
-
West Shore RCMP investigating after attempted home invasion in Langford
Mounties in Langford say they're looking for a suspect who "may be armed and is considered dangerous" after a home invasion that occurred late Friday afternoon.
-
1 hospitalized after Langley collision involving train
An overnight collision between a train and a truck in Langley sent one person to hospital Saturday morning, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Edmonton
-
Hockey fans hurl toys Friday to help spread holiday cheer
Nearly 15,000 stuffed toys hit the ice at Rogers Place Friday night for the Edmonton Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss.
-
Pedestrian hit by semi truck on QEII near Red Deer Friday
A person is in serious condition after being hit by a semi truck on the QE II Highway at Gasoline Alley Friday.
-
Devon, Alta., town council will seek to disqualify Anita Fisher following jail sentence
An elected official for the Town of Devon should be kicked out of her council seat, the town's mayor said Friday, the day after she was sentenced to 120 days in jail.