Here's how the three-day WestJet strike is impacting flights at Toronto Pearson Airport

    WestJet flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday in the wake of a mechanics strike over the weekend.

    The strike stretched Friday to Sunday night, leading to 1,078 flight cancellations between June 27 and July 2, parking 130 of the airline's 190 planes.

    Latest updates as of 9:30 a.m.:

    • 72 WestJet flights have been cancelled and 43 have been delayed across the country, FlightAware shows 

    Latest updates as of 9 a.m.:

    • 17 WestJet flights at Pearson have been cancelled, according to FlightAware
    • 14 WestJet flights at Pearson have been delayed, according to FlightAware

    Latest updates as of 8 a.m.:

    • 13 WestJet flights at Pearson have been cancelled on Tuesday, according to FlightAware
    • Across Canada, 68 WestJet flights have been cancelled and 35 have been delayed, FlightAware reports

    WestJet said further cancellations will be required in the coming days as the airline ramps back up its regular operations, according to a statement on Monday.

    In order to do so, WestJet said flight crews need to be transported to airports across the country. That will include retrieving crew members that were stranded while the strike took place, the airline added.

    This is a developing news story. More details to come. 

