Here's how correctional services prepared for public reaction to Bernardo transfer
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto through a Freedom of Information request reveal that staff acknowledged Bernardo’s transfer would “probably generate media attention” nearly half a year before it took place, and before the transfer was confirmed.
“Media and public interest remain high to date,” an email sent on Jan. 9 by a senior CSC media relations advisor reads.
“Mr. Bernardo has had two parole hearings, in October 2018 and June 2021, both of which generated considerable attention from the media, the victims and the public in general.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The 62-year-old killer is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnap, rape, torture and murder of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s. He was also convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka.
He was, and remains, designated as a dangerous offender.
For about a decade, Bernardo has been serving his sentence at Millhaven Institution near Kingston–a maximum security prison. On May 29, he was loaded into a vehicle and driven 4.5 hours non-stop to La Macaza Institution in Quebec.
The medium-security prison had been holding a bed for him since May 15, an April email shows.
Paul Bernardo is shown in this courtroom sketch during Ontario court proceedings via video link in Napanee, Ont., on October 5, 2018. The Correctional Service of Canada is set to unveil the results of a review into the controversial transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Banning
According to a February transfer assessment, also obtained by CTV News Toronto, Millhaven Management, the Security Intelligence Department and the Case Management Team–a group that assesses and supervises offenders during their sentence–“believe that this proposed transfer may draw less negative attention if it is out of the region where the index offences occurred.”
They noted in the report there are no viable alternatives in Ontario for Bernardo’s transfer.
DRAFT MESSAGING TIMELINE
A February email sent to Kirstan Gagnon, the assistant commissioner in the communications and engagement sector of the CSC, suggests the agency had prepared some lines for Bernardo’s transfer to a medium-security prison in August 2022 and that those same lines could be reused.
A series of revised “anticipatory media lines” were provided in a Feb. 28 email that would address questions relating to transfers and security classification assessments more generally. At this point, no firm date for the transfer had been confirmed.
The messaging contained technical details on the type of assessment the offender went through and when offenders are transferred. No specific case information was included.
On March 2, someone within the minister of public safety’s office reached out to CSC saying they were hearing that Bernardo would be transferred shortly. The name of the staffer has been redacted.
Emails sent between Correctional Services Canada (CSC) and the Ministry of Public Safety in early March. The emails of the CSC staff have been blacked out by CTV News Toronto.
The ministry’s office later asked for clarification about whether transfers are announced publicly.
In response, a communications manager within the CSC said that while transfers are not announced publicly, “there’s always a chance that it’s known, so we prepped messaging.” The same February talking points were then sent to their office.
MONTH OF TRANSFER
Emails about potential media queries picked up in late May days ahead of Bernardo’s physical transfer.
On May 23, Gagnon received an email from a colleague saying new “proposed messaging” had been cleared by their legal department.
The talking points were divided into subheads, including “top level,” “cascading security levels,” and “transfers.” The statements were a bit less technical than what was first proposed in February and further highlighted that public safety was taken into consideration.
The messaging make it clear that nothing has changed in relation to Bernardo’s sentence. It also included a statement on how difficult an inmate transfer can be for the victims, and messaging to use “if pressed” on whether the offender would eventually be transferred to a minimum-security prison.
This messaging was then sent to the Privy Council’s Office of the federal government on May 25. It was also received by staff within the Minister of Public Safety’s office.
The Prime Minister’s Office communications team was briefed the following morning, emails suggest.
Between May 30 and June 2, media requests began to flood CSC’s inboxes. No one confirmed, in email, that Bernardo had been transferred just days earlier.
One specific paragraph was circulated the most:
“Public safety is the paramount consideration in every decision made by the Correctional Service of Canada. While we cannot comment on the specifics of an offender’s case, we assure the public that this offender continues to be incarcerated in a secure institution, with appropriate security perimeters and controls in place. It is important to note that this offender is serving an indeterminate sentence, which means that there is no end date to their sentence.”
WHEN WERE VICTIMS NOTIFIED?
The family members of Bernardo’s victims were notified the morning of the transfer. The script for the conversation, which was redacted in the documents obtained by CTV News Toronto, was finalized on May 25.
An email sent on May 26 indicated concern about the “optics of notifying victims prior to the transfer occurring.” The staffer, who works within the CSC’s communications and executive services branch, noted that existing policy supports notification after the transfer is complete.
“My concern is that other victims may question why these particular victims were given advance notice,” the email reads. “I understand the compassion and decision making of this particular case, however, I want to be able to position the VSU (Victim Services Unit) to defend the potential questions arising from other victims.”
A review of the CSC’s decision to transfer Bernardo, released Thursday, found the branch went “above policy” to notify victims. However, it also said that additional steps should have been taken to provide “more proactive and meaningful discussions.”
Emails indicate that everyone except the lawyer for the victims’ families was notified by 1 p.m. on May 29.
Bernardo arrived at La Macaza Institution around the same time.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau is shuffling his cabinet in a big way today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be shuffling his cabinet in a big way today, removing seven ministers, promoting several rookies to his front bench and reassigning the majority of roles.
Here's how correctional services prepared for public reaction to Bernardo transfer
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
Construction crane catches fire in New York City and hits building as it crashes to street
A construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
Ireland's McCabe scores directly from a corner kick against Canada at Women's World Cup
Ireland captain Katie McCabe scored directly from a corner kick against Olympic champion Canada at the Women's World Cup on Wednesday.
White House condemns Fox News over 'dangerous and extreme' Holocaust comments from top host
The White House condemned Fox News on Tuesday over remarks made by one of its top hosts about the holocaust, denouncing the comments as a 'horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie' that 'insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils' committed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court
A California appeals court on Wednesday will consider reviving the dismissed lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children for years.
More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert
As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
Montreal
-
Montreal sees increase in earwigs -- here's what to do if they bug you
Have earwigs been bugging you? You're not alone. Experts say there's been an increase in earwigs in Montreal this summer because of the consistent rainy weather. Although earwigs might be offputting to some, experts assure that they are harmless to humans.
-
Two men injured after gunshots ring out in downtown Montreal
Two men were injured after an altercation escalated and shots were fired in downtown Montreal at Cabot Square.
-
Former male Quebec Solidaire candidates want a woman to run in Jean Talon byelection
Olivier Bolduc's candidacy for the Jean-Talon nomination continues to cause a stir within Quebec Solidaire (QS) after he announced his intention to run in the Jean-Talon byelection. CAQ MNA Joelle Boutin recently announced that she is leaving politics.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | South London crash hospitalizes one, investigation underway
Emergency crews were called to the area of Ferndale Avenue and Wharncliffe Road around 7 a.m.
-
Sizzling aetat alert sweeps southern Ontario
Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday with temperatures today expected to reach 30 C.
-
‘Something needs to change’: Richmond Row business targeted by vandal
Richmond Row business owners say more has to be done now to address vandalism and violence in the downtown core, warning that more stores and restaurants will be closing.
Kitchener
-
Witnesses describe dramatic pilot rescue after plane crashes into Belwood Lake
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
-
KW Siskins mourn 18-year-old player’s sudden death
The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.
-
Heat wave expected to continue through Friday, humidex values may reach 40
A heat wave is expected to broil much of southwestern Ontario later this week as Environment Canada warns temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 30 C.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman loses $500 sending e-transfer to wrong phone number
An Ontario woman helping her aunt buy a flight to visit family in the Philippines was shocked she lost $500 while sending an e-transfer.
-
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
Ottawa
-
Prime Minister Trudeau is shuffling his cabinet in a big way today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be shuffling his cabinet in a big way today, removing seven ministers, promoting several rookies to his front bench and reassigning the majority of roles.
-
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | More details on return-to-service plan for LRT expected today
As the latest shutdown on Ottawa's LRT enters its 10th day, we are expecting more details on the return-to-service plan.
Windsor
-
One person displaced after Windsor house fire
One person has been displaced and damage is estimated at $80,000 following a fire on Tuesday.
-
Ratification vote being held for Windsor Salt workers
Members will vote at the Caboto Club after hearing details of the tentative deal that was reached last Thursday between the company and its employees, represented by Local 1959 and 240.
-
Four charged, two remain wanted after downtown stabbing
Windsor police say four people have been arrested and two remain wanted after a stabbing downtown Monday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Keep a cool head during three-day heat wave across Simcoe County
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning cautioning Simcoe County residents to plan ahead to stay cool.
-
Motorcyclist dead following collision in Bradford
One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury Tuesday.
-
30-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Springwater Township
A 30-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash between a cube van and a car in Springwater Township.
Atlantic
-
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
-
'He held on to me for his dear life': N.S. woman thanks firefighter for heroic flash flood rescue
A Nova Scotia woman is thanking the firefighter who rescued her during the weekend's flash floods.
-
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
Calgary
-
2 people killed in southwest Calgary house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in the city's southwest on Wednesday that killed two people.
-
'Now we're being broken apart': Some Lake Louise Ski Resort staff laid off after fire
It's another devastating blow for people who work at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Wife of man hit over head with stick in dementia care says better monitoring needed
Christine Prosser and her husband, Stan, have had 34 happy years together but more recently, it became clear to her the love of her life could no longer live at home.
Winnipeg
-
-
Manitoba has a new provincial park; here is where you can find it
Manitobans have a new provincial park they can visit this summer.
-
Mark Stone brings Stanley Cup back to childhood roots in Winnipeg
Standing in the middle of Keith Bodley Arena, the memories came rushing back for Vegas Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone – who had the Stanley Cup by his side the entire time – sharing stories from when he was a kid playing in the arena.
Vancouver
-
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
-
More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert
As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.
-
Landlord refusals turning B.C.'s air conditioner giveaway into hot mess, renters say
The announcement of free air conditioners for low-income and medically vulnerable British Columbians two years after a historic heat dome killed 619 people was welcome news for many who expected to benefit from the program – until they started the application process.
Edmonton
-
Prime Minister Trudeau is shuffling his cabinet in a big way today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be shuffling his cabinet in a big way today, removing seven ministers, promoting several rookies to his front bench and reassigning the majority of roles.
-
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
-
Driver charged following EPS car chase, Sherwood Park crash
Edmonton police say several charges are pending after a crash caused Wye Road to be closed during afternoon rush hour on Tuesday.