Here are Toronto's road closures for Pride Festival Weekend, TD Toronto Jazz Fest and other events
Here are Toronto's road closures for Pride Festival Weekend, TD Toronto Jazz Fest and other events
Several big events will be happening in the city this weekend, including the return of the Toronto Pride Parade to downtown streets following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Pride Toronto's weekend festivities will also feature the Trans Pride March on Friday and the Dyke March on Saturday. In addition to Pride events, the 35th TD Toronto Jazz Festival will also be held in the downtown core.
If you are heading to any of the events this weekend, here’s what you need to know about what roads will be closed.
PRIDE EVENTS
Pride Toronto Streetfair – Church Street will be closed from Dundas Street East to Hayden Street from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday
Trans Pride March – The following streets will be closed on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Church Street from Bloor Street East to Hayden Street
Bloor Street East from Church Street to Yonge Street
Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Carlton Street
Carlton Street from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street
Dyke March - The following streets will be closed on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Church Street from Bloor Street East to Hayden Street
Bloor Street East from Church Street to Yonge Street
Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Carlton Street
Carlton Street from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street
- Pride Toronto introduces weapons checks at stage areas following recent 'increase in security risks'
Pride Remembrance Run – Wellesley Street will be closed between Jarvis Street to Queen’s Park Crescent East as well as Queen’s Park from College Street to Bloor Street West on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pride Parade – The following streets will be closed on Sunday:
Rosedale Valley Road from Bayview Avenue to Park Road (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Church Street from Hayden Street to Bloor Street East (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Bloor Street East from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Queen Street (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Dundas Street East from Yonge Street to Church Street (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Victoria Street from Dundas Street East to Shuter Street (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
For other Pride events this weekend, check Pride Toronto’s website.
OTHER EVENTS
TD Toronto Jazz Festival: Queen’s Park from Wellesley Street West to Bloor Street West will be closed all day Saturday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Fairbank Summerfest: Eglinton Avenue West will be closed from Ronald Avenue to Dufferin Street from 7 a.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Monday.
I Heart Market Street: Market Street is closed from Front Street East to the Esplanade.
For a complete list of events this weekend, click here.
TTC CLOSURES
There are no planned subway closures this weekend. However, the following bus and streetcar routes will be diverting to accommodate events:
- 94 Wellesley (12:01 a.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Monday)
- 19 Bay (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday)
- 506 Carlton (8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday)
- 505 Dundas (12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday)
- 32/332 Eglinton West (2 a.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday)
- 13 Avenue Road (12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday)
- Buses will not be entering Davisville Station on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a crane lift. Customers are advised to board buses outside the station.
CONSTRUCTION CLOSURES
Milliken Boulevard between McNicoll Avenue and 107 Milliken Blvd. continues to be closed until August 5 to facilitate Trans-Northern Pipeline maintenance.
Markham Road at Highway 401 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday to facilitate bridge demolition.
Jarvis Street from Carlton Street to Bloor Street East, including Ted Rogers Way, is reduced to one lane in each direction for road resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and intersection safety modifications.
Wellesley Street East from Ontario Street to Sherbourne Street is reduced to one westbound lane for bikeway and road reconstruction.
Wellington Street from Yonge Street to Church Street is reduced to one westbound lane for TTC track replacement and sidewalk improvements.
Yonge Street northbound and southbound lanes from the Esplanade to Lake Shore Boulevard continue to be closed to facilitate ongoing bridge construction. Bike lanes in both directions will be maintained.
Gerrard Street from University Avenue to Elizabeth Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday to facilitate SickKids building maintenance.
Travel lanes on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue are reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction for King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. King Street West is also closed at this intersection.
Lake Shore Boulevard from Simcoe Street to Bay Street continues to be reduced to one westbound lane for gas main replacement.
Lake Shore Boulevard northbound and southbound access to Simcoe Street is restricted to right turn only; Lake Shore Boulevard eastbound and westbound to Simcoe Street is restricted to right turn only; and Lake Shore Boulevard eastbound is reduced to a single lane from Spadina Avenue to Rees Street on Saturday from 6 a.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. to facilitate an Enbridge gas main replacement. Pedestrians will be redirected to use the east crosswalk.
The Sheppard Avenue East bridge over Highway 404 is reduced to two lanes in each direction for a bridge rehabilitation project by the Ministry of Transportation.
WEATHER
On Friday, it will be sunny with a high of 29 C, according to Environment Canada. Sunny conditions will continue on Saturday. However, those attending the Pride Parade on Sunday may need to bring an umbrella as showers are in the forecast with a high of 29 C.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month includes a visit to the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors, the Vatican said Thursday.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Montreal
-
Quebec is 'thwarted' by Canadian multiculturalism, minister says in France speech
'Although our project is thwarted by Canadian multiculturalism... the French language must really become the language of use of all Quebecers,' Simon Jolin-Barrette said in a speech to the Academie Francaise. Premier Legault later said he opposes multiculturalism, too.
-
CAQ's focus on nationalism over 'kitchen table issues' could drive voters away: analyst
Support for the Coalition Avenir Quebec appears to be slipping, according to a recent poll.
-
'The real work': Indigenous leader hopes for reconciliation plan from Pope during Canada visit
Pope Francis will visit two Quebec locations over the course of two days during his late July visit, including holding a massive open-air Mass on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. The visit includes one relatively short meeting with local Indigenous leaders.
London
-
London fire crews tackle house fire on Blackfriars Street
The London Fire Department responded to a structure fire in central London, Ont. late Thursday afternoon.
-
Man charged after Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
A man is facing multiple charges after Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt in order to stop a stolen van following a coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
-
Weapons investigation on Highbury Avenue: London police
Emergency crews responded to Highbury Avenue in regards to a weapons investigation early Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Region of Waterloo reduces speed limits in school zones on regional roads
Prepare to slow down to 40 km/h in most school zones on regional roads starting this fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Solemn day as Elliot Lake marks 10 years since the Algo Mall tragedy
A solemn service was held on the shores of Horne Lake on Thursday morning as a small contingent of Elliot Lake residents marked 10 years since a tragedy that shocked people across Canada.
-
Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the companies involved in the proposal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Diane Deans not running for mayor of Ottawa
Diane Deans will not be putting her name on the ballot in this fall's municipal election, and will be retiring after 28 years at Ottawa City Hall.
Windsor
-
'I need someone to talk to': Inmate begs jail staff for call to her mother, but call is never placed
The jury in the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair, 30, continues in Windsor.
-
'Concerning' results: 21 vehicles taken out of service in Windsor commercial vehicle blitz
Police are calling a recent commercial vehicle blitz “concerning” after handing out dozens of charges during a joint initiative in Windsor.
-
Essex OPP identify and charge 'suspicious person'
A suspicious person of interest has been identified and charged by Essex Ontario Provincial Police in relation to an ongoing investigation in the county.
Barrie
-
Man poses as provincial investigator at Barrie crash scene
Police in Barrie say a man falsely identified himself as a provincial investigator at a collision scene before telling one of the drivers she could get into his vehicle.
-
Georgian College opens mechatronics lab at Barrie campus
A new lab at Georgian College in Barrie is designed to give students in the mechatronics program a multi-faceted learning experience, in order to adapt to a changing engineering industry.
-
E-bike rider dies in Aurora collision
A Newmarket man has died following a collision in Aurora involving an electronic bike and a car.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'Police don't release information': Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
Regimental memorial service to be held next week for Mountie killed in N.S. shooting
An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held next week in Nova Scotia for Const. Heidi Stevenson. She was one of 22 people killed in April 2020 during the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
Calgary
-
He was set to start flight school in Ukraine when it was invaded. Now his aviation dream has brought him to Calgary
On the day before Russia invaded his home country, Vladyslav Vitske was up in the air.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
Winnipeg
-
11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
-
IIU investigating death of male during Winnipeg police call
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), Manitoba’s police watchdog, is investigating the death of a male that happened in police presence.
-
Dozens of fish found dead in Linden Woods retention ponds
Dozens of dead fish have been found in retention ponds in Linden Woods.
Vancouver
-
Police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm, B.C. officials say
A police officer from British Columbia's Lower Mainland has been charged in connection with an arrest back in 2020.
-
273 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 this week as decline slows
There were 273 people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals Thursday, a total essentially unchanged from last week.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 Whistler, B.C., stabbing: IHIT
Homicide investigators say a 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the case of a fatal stabbing in Whistler, B.C., last year.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Late-afternoon storms heading for Edmonton
A line of thunderstorms north of Edmonton has been dumping heavy rain through the afternoon and is slowly moving southwest towards the city.
-
Pope's Edmonton-area trip includes Maskwacis residential school visit, Commonwealth Stadium mass
The Holy See has shut down any doubt or speculation mobility issues will prevent Pope Francis from visiting Canada in the spirit of reconciliation next month.
-
EPS looking to track down potential witnesses in Chinatown homicides
Police in Edmonton issued a public plea for help Thursday afternoon as they investigate the deaths of Ban Phuc Hoang and Hung Trang.