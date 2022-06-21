Pride Toronto introduces weapons checks following recent "increase in security risks"

Pride Toronto introduces weapons checks following recent "increase in security risks"

People take part in the annual Pride Parade in Toronto on Sunday, July 3, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS) People take part in the annual Pride Parade in Toronto on Sunday, July 3, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?

As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton