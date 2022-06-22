Heat warnings remain in effect across Ontario. Here's what you need to know

Heat warnings remain in effect across Ontario. Here's what you need to know

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton