Heat warning remains in effect for Toronto

A heat warning previously issued for Toronto and other parts of the GTA remains in effect today, with temperatures once again expected to feel as hot as 39 with the humidity.

"A hot and humid airmass is expected to continue through today," Environment Canada said in its warning. "Maximum daytime temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius are expected, with humidex values near 40. Overnight minimum temperatures will be 20 to 22 degrees Celsius."

Toronto is set to see a high of 31 C today, feeling like 39 with the humidex.

Environment Canada advised people to exercise caution because of the extreme heat.

"Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration," the agency advised. "Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle."

The city has extended hours at a number of public pools to help people beat the heat.

The city says the following pools are operating extended hours until 11:45 p.m. during the current heat warning:

Alex Duff

Giovanni Caboto

McGregor CC

Monarch

North Toronto MCC

Sunnyside - Gus Ryder

Smithfield

Friday is expected to be muggy as well, with a high of 28C, feeling more like 38 with the humidity. There’s also a chance of showers in the evening with the risk of a thunderstorm.

A high of 26 C is expected both Saturday and Sunday.