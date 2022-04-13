'He was innocent': Funeral held for international student killed near Toronto subway

Kartik Vasudev is being remembered as part of a community — a community of students who came to Canada for a better life.

Nidhi Vaid knew him from back home in India. They had come to Canada for the same reason and lived in the same house.

She saw the 21-year-old just a day before he died, and is having trouble with the loss.

"Living in the same house, not having him around, it's difficult. And we are just hinting about what is going on with his family. They are devastated," she told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.

Vasudev came to Canada in January to study Marketing at Seneca College.

The service, held Wednesday at Lotus Funeral Home, attracted a few dozen international students.

Seneca College student federation president Ritik Sharma remembers Vasudev, stating "he was a student who was very much interested in photography."

"He was full of you know, capturing the moments," he said.

Many who didn't know Vasudev attended the funeral because they said they feel a connection to Vasudev, through their decision to come to Canada.

Muhammad Salman is a student at Centennial College. He said, "Being part of India, he is definitely my brother. I didn't know him but I feel bad for him that he had to leave this soon."

Gavin Lobo who graduated last year said, "We are living across the globe from our families and every day we live without seeing them."

Vasudev was shot and killed last Thursday outside Sherbourne subway station. He was on his way to a job he had just started two weeks ago. Friends said he had never been to the station before.

On Sunday, Toronto police arrested 39-year-old Richard Johnathan Edward, who made his first court appearance today. Edward is charged with two counts of first-degree murder — one for Vasudev, the other for the fatal shooting of Elijah Elezar Mahepath, killed near George and Dundas on Saturday.

Police said the killings are believed to be random. For those who knew Vasudev, they are still tying to make sense of this.

"He was innocent and someone just come and shoot him so, it's still unbelievable," Nidhi Vaid said.

The service was live-streamed for Vasudev's family to take part. His body will be flown home to India on Friday.