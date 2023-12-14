'He had the best smile': Mom of alleged Kenneth Law victim mourns son, wants answers
Kim Prosser was angry and consumed by grief when she learned that her son was one of the alleged victims of an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people who took their own lives.
Now, months after her son's death in March, the 46-year-old said she's reached a calmer space and is only seeking answers from Kenneth Law, who was charged this week with 14 counts of second-degree murder.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"I have never experienced my heart break the way that it has this year ... there was definitely anger and an onset of 'who's at fault for this,' but now I want to sit in a place of forgiveness, not retribution," Prosser said in a phone interview.
"I actually would like to know more about (Law). What's his story, how did he get there."
Police have alleged that 58-year-old Law, who is from Mississauga, Ont., ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.
The second-degree murder charges announced against him this week are in addition to 14 charges of counselling and aiding suicide that were laid earlier this year, all connected to 14 alleged victims across Ontario. Police have said those individuals were between the ages of 16 and 36.
Prosser said the second-degree murder charges have made little difference to her, as she continues to mourn her son.
"Second-degree murder charges change nothing for me," she said. "These new charges or punitive damages don't provide any resolution to the problem that we're facing."
Her son, Ashtyn Prosser, died exactly a month before his 20th birthday, she said.
He had been struggling with his mental health and tried multiple times to get better support, she said, adding that she thought the health-care system had failed him.
"Do you know how hard it is to pick up that phone and call somebody to say that you need help?" she said.
"We don't even as a society feel like that's an acceptable thing. We're all just taught like we can do everything on our own, here take a medication and it will fix everything for you. That's not how it works."
Kim Prosser said her son was born in Alberta and she later moved with him and his older brother to Thunder Bay, Ont., and then Windsor, Ont.
"He was this really brilliant, funny, colourful kid," she said.
"He had the best smile and loved to build things when he was young. He started saving and built his own first computer by the time he was 13 and really enjoyed gaming."
Prosser said her son began struggling in high school when he was a teenager, recalling a time when a teacher told him he likely would not get into a post-secondary institution.
He eventually enrolled at York University in Toronto, she said, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced classes online brought on difficulties during his first semester in 2020.
"I (told him), 'that's OK, just drop out. There's lots of jobs out there. We can figure school out later,'" Prosser said.
He eventually moved to Thunder Bay but struggled to find work, she said.
He then tried to kill himself twice within a span of 10 days, Prosser said, adding she rushed to Thunder Bay to help her son.
He was put on medication, including anti-anxiety pills, and Prosser tried to convince her son to move back to Windsor with her, but he didn't want to, she said.
"He's an adult. I can't force them," she said.
"I tried so much to just even set a basic schedule for him. He couldn't even wake up, brush his teeth and have a shower, and couldn't keep that going. We tried everything. Looking for help from outside for therapy. We tried exercise."
Prosser said she eventually had to return to Windsor for her job while her son remained in Thunder Bay. He visited her in December 2022 and they had a good time, she said.
One day in March, he called his mother, she said, and they spoke about her dogs, a trip she was planning to take and other matters before saying they loved each other and hanging up.
"He knew he was calling to say goodbye," Prosser said through tears.
"I'm grateful for that phone call. He didn't do that for anybody else but for me."
An hour and half later, she said she got a call from police saying her son had died.
Police took her son's laptop and told her "he had probably a terabyte of information on his computer surrounding suicide."
In May – the month Law was arrested – Prosser said police called her again and told her they believed her son was one of Law's alleged victims.
In addition to the Ontario investigation, police in other parts of Canada and in other countries have said they are investigating possible links between deaths in their jurisdictions and Law's alleged activities.
Law is currently in custody and is due to appear in a Newmarket, Ont., court next week.
Prosser said she is focusing on healing while she cherishes the time she had with her son.
"I'm really grateful for the 19 years and 11 months that I had," Prosser said.
"In our last call, when he said, 'Have a great rest of your trip', I think it means to me like the rest of this journey here and I want to make that meaningful and positive. That's what Ashtyn would've wanted."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals, NDP agree to new deadline for pharmacare legislation
After being unable to table — let alone pass — pharmacare framework legislation this year, the Liberals and New Democrats have agreed to a new deadline: March 1, 2024.
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
As Conservative House tactics persist, Gould suggests Poilievre's party take a 'time-out'
As members of Parliament are bracing for the end of the House of Commons sitting—on time despite persisting Conservative delay tactics—Government House Leader Karina Gould says she thinks Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party needs 'a little time-out.'
House Speaker Greg Fergus avoids majority resignation call, asked to pay a fine, apologize again
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.
Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes
Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.
Academic arrested in Norway as a Moscow spy confirms his real, Russian name, officials say
An academic who entered Norway as a Brazilian citizen and was arrested last year on suspicion of spying for Russia has confessed his real, Russian name, Norwegian authorities said Thursday.
Canadian home sales, listings, prices down in November from a month earlier: CREA
Home sales, prices and listings fell in November from a month earlier as many potential buyers and sellers hunkered down to wait for signs of relief on interest rates, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday.
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
BREAKING 'Historic day in art fraud world': Thunder Bay man sentenced to five years
The first of eight suspects accused in a massive Indigenous art fraud case has been sentenced to five years in prison in a northern Ontario court Thursday.
Montreal
-
Out-of-province students will now have to pay $12K to study in Quebec
The Quebec government has officially revealed how much out-of-province students will have to pay if they want to study in the province.
-
Explaining Quebec's new French requirement for out-of-province university students
Not only is Quebec hiking annual tuition for out-of-province students at McGill and Concordia universities to $12,000, the government will also require that 80 per cent of them graduate with an intermediate knowledge of spoken French.
-
Residents can return home after Quebec dike declared safe
Authorities say work carried out by government engineers has stabilized a dike northwest of Montreal that was at risk of bursting.
London
-
Job cuts at Middlesex-London Health Unit
Despite increased funding from the province and municipalities, the organization is facing a budget shortfall of 2.6 to 2.8 million dollars in 2024.
-
Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
-
Boler Mountain opens Friday despite warm spell
Despite a balmy mid-December forecast, Boler Mountain will open for ski and snowboarding Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
'Suspicious' fire at abandoned Guelph home under investigation
No one was hurt in the fire and the house was empty when crews arrived. But police say there is evidence people may have been inside.
-
Wanted Ont. man pocket dials police, gets arrested
A 48-year-old Guelph, Ont. man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant after police say he pocket dialed 911.
-
Canada and USA women’s hockey teams face off at Kitchener Aud
The women’s national hockey team is gearing up to take on Team USA at the Kitchener Aud on Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murderer charged with two counts of sexual assault in North Bay
The man convicted of murdering Renee Sweeney in Sudbury is facing new charges in North Bay.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 between Hearst, Cochrane
Highway 11 is closed in the Fauquier area between Cochrane and Hearst, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
Ottawa
-
Police services board chair Dr. Gail Beck resigns
Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board Dr. Gail Beck resigned from her role on Thursday.
-
Police make additional arrests in one of Ottawa's largest drug busts
The Ottawa Police have arrested three more people in relation to Project Top Shelf, a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine.
-
Ontario unveils plans for beer and wine in corner stores
Ontario consumers will soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.
Windsor
-
'We’ve become more like family': snowstorm 2022 reunion at Chatham Walmart
Stranded customers reunite with the employees who cared for them after a state of emergency was declared.
-
Video shows tool theft from east Windsor construction site
Windsor police are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted for stealing tools from a construction site in east Windsor.
-
Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals
Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.
Barrie
-
Owen Sound family's Christmas chicken video goes viral
A silkie chicken in Owen Sound is getting some newfound attention over the holidays.
-
Six men arrested in York Region gift card fraud bust worth over $3 million
Investigators from York Regional Police have made six arrests in connection with a gift card scam involving victims in the U.S.
-
CTV News Barrie will be live at Park Place for annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off
The CTV News Barrie team will be live at Barrie's Park Place this evening from 5:30 to 7:00 pm for our annual Toy Mountain drive-thru drop-off.
Atlantic
-
Police release new photo of missing Cape Breton man
Police in Cape Breton have released new photos of a man reported missing earlier this week.
-
Some N.S. lobster fishers report serious decline in catches
Some lobster fishers are reporting a major drop in catches this year compared to last, and they’re calling on the provincial government to drastically increase illegal fishing fines to keep the lobster population stable.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA 'It will get worse over the next 10 to 15 years': What to expect from Canada's labour market as the workforce ages
There will likely be more Canadians leaving the workforce than entering it over the next few decades as the country's senior population grows, according to new data from Statistics Canada. Experts say this will not only exacerbate existing labour shortages, but could result in higher wages for employees.
Calgary
-
Calgary bar owner Grant Cichacki facing 6 more sexual assault charges
A Calgary bar owner accused of sexually assaulting an employee is now facing more charges.
-
Teen charged in fatal Springbank crash pleads guilty to all charges
There was a heated interaction between the family of one of the victims and the family of the accused after a teenage girl pleaded guilty to all charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springbank more than two years ago.
-
Southern Alberta mother and former partner charged with sexual abuse of child
A southern Alberta mother is facing child pornography charges in connection with her own child.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the new year.
-
Police looking for man in connection with death on St. Vital Bridge
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may have information about a death on the St. Vital Bridge earlier this month.
-
Family of missing Winnipeg man holding news conference
The family of a missing 81-year-old Winnipeg man is holding a news conference on Thursday to provide an update on the search for him.
Vancouver
-
3 Amazon drivers arrested for allegedly stealing, selling packages online: Burnaby RCMP
Police in Metro Vancouver have arrested two more Amazon delivery drivers suspected of stealing packages and selling the items online. The recent arrests bring the number of Amazon drivers facing potential theft charges at the company's Burnaby warehouse to three.
-
Could defence lawyers be punished for closing argument in Ibrahim Ali case?
The family of a 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Ibrahim Ali in July 2017 said they were “shocked and revolted at the appalling conduct of the defence during the case,” and want the two lawyers to lose their licences.
-
Permanent drug-inhalation site opens in Victoria
A permanent drug-inhalation site has opened in downtown Victoria, in what health authorities say is the first indoor facility of its kind in North America.
Edmonton
-
Pharmacy worker who stole cocaine suspended for 18 months
An Edmonton pharmacy technician has been suspended for stealing cocaine from his workplace four times for personal use.
-
The Lion King musical coming to Edmonton next year
Disney's The Lion King is returning to Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
-
RCMP end shelter-in-place advisory in north-central Red Deer
RCMP in Red Deer have ended a shelter-in-place advisory for residents of a housing complex in Highland Greens Estates.