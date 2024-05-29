Hate crimes unit investigating vandalism at Toronto MP's office

Toronto police say the Hate Crimes Unit is investigating vandalism at the constituency office of a Toronto Member of Parliament.

Davenport MP Julie Dzerowicz’s Bloor Street West office was covered in red paint this week and a sign posted outside her window read, “Arms Embargo Now. Julie! End the Canada-Israel Arms Trade.”

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dzerowicz said the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. She said the suspects, who were dressed in black, wrote the words “Rafah is burning” and “Toronto will burn” on the building.

“It's awful that this is happening,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“I think the public needs to know, vandalism is illegal. It is illegal. Peaceful protest is okay, vandalism is illegal.”

The Liberal MP was first elected to the riding in 2015 and is the Chair of the Canada-NATO Parliamentary Association and also serves on the House of Commons Parliamentary Finance Committee.

Toronto police have not released any details about possible suspects.