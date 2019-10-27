HAMILTON -- A Hamilton school board is recommending the creation of a community panel on bullying following the death of a 14-year-old student who was stabbed outside of school.

In a report recommending the panel, the director of education at the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board says the death of Devan Bracci-Selvey has led to a "heightened concern" about bullying.

Manny Figueiredo says the panel would consist of community members to get feedback on how to better deal with bullying in schools and in the community.

Devan's mother has said that her son was tormented by bullies in the weeks leading up to his death earlier this month.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 18, have been charged with first-degree murder in his stabbing, and police allege the younger of the two was wielding the knife.

Figueiredo says the panel would report its findings by May next year if it is approved at a board meeting on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.