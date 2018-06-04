

CTV News Toronto





Police in Hamilton say they’re arrested three more suspects in connection with a vandalism spree that left businesses, homes and vehicles damaged back in March.

The charges stem from a March 3 incident where a group of about 30 people paraded down Locke Street while throwing rocks at storefronts and setting off fireworks and smoke bombs.

Some of the participants were photographed carrying a sign that read, “We Are The Ungovernables.” Police said the popular neighbourhood sustained an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Investigators later linked the march to an anarchist book fair held at a Hamilton high school the same weekend.

They made the first arrest in the case about a month later. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Peter Hopperton, is alleged to be the owner of a local anarchist bookstore called The Tower.

On Friday, Hamilton police announced the arrest of three suspects and issued arrest warrants for three others.

The outstanding suspects were arrested on Monday.

They have been identified as 31-year-old Matthew Lowell-Pelletier, 34-year-old David Prychitka and 24-year-old Alexander Balch.

Police say they believe the suspects are connected in some way to The Tower but provided few other details.

So far, a total of seven suspects have been charged in connection with the events.

“There was approximately 30 people on the street. We’ve identified seven so far, so we’re hoping for 23 more,” Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella told reporters last week.

The suspects remain in police custody and are scheduled to face a judge on Monday.