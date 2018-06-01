

CTV News Toronto





Police have identified six more individuals they allege were involved in a destructive demonstration on Hamilton’s Locke Street where more than $100,000 in damage was caused by a masked mob.

In the evening of March 3, police were alerted to a group of about 30 people marching down Locke Street hurling rocks at windows and vehicles.

The group, clad in all black, set off fireworks and smoke bombs while parading down the middle of the roadway.

Some were spotted carrying a sign that read, “We Are The Ungovernables.’

The first officers on the scene were reportedly forced to retreat as the group started pelting them with rocks. By the time back-up arrived, the mob had dispersed, tossing away their clothing and masks as they ran.

Early on the investigation, investigators linked the incident to an anarchist book fair that took place the same weekend inside a local high school.

The first suspect arrested and charged in the case, identified as 31-year-old Peter Hopperton, is alleged to be the owner of a local anarchist bookstore in Hamilton called The Tower.

Investigators believe the newly identified suspects are also tied to The Tower but could not say to what capacity.

“We believe that there is a connection between the individuals you’ve heard about today and The Tower,” Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

“There is evidence to say that some of those individuals were present and the charges reflect that… The roles that they did play will be identified through the court process and we’ll just have to wait for that outcome.”

Kinsella said Hamilton Police are working in conjunction with Montreal Police and the RCMP on the case, which has ultimately led them to further comparable allegations in other parts of Hamilton and Ontario.

He said police are looking into “similar acts of mischief” that occurred on Enbridge properties in Flamborough and Ancaster, a TD Bank in Hamilton on James Street and graffiti at various bus shelters.

“What we believe is that these are similar acts, similar types of criminality. They’re not necessarily the same people – but somebody did them and that’s what we’re looking to identify and we’ll continue to do so,” he said.

The suspects arrested this week include 23-year-old Jack Duckworth of Hamilton, 32-year-old Tammy Kovich of Hamilton and 26-year-old Tyler Nadeau of Montreal.

The outstanding suspects are Alexander Balch, 34, Matthew Lowell-Pelletier, 31, and David Prychitka, 34.

They are all facing a list of mischief and conspiracy related charges including unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.

“There was approximately 30 people on the street. We’ve identified seven so far, so we’re hoping for 23 more,” he said.

“We’ll continue to investigate and exhaust every investigative technique to identify those individuals and bring them to justice.”

Police are urging anyone who knows of the whereabouts of the outstanding suspects or has any further information about the events that took place that night to call them or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously.