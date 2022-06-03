Hamilton high school closed today as police continue to investigate potential threats

A Hamilton high school will be closed today as police continue to investigate potential threats against the school.

On Thursday evening, a letter was sent to students and families at Westdale Secondary School, located near Main Street and Longwood Road South, saying that the school will be closed on Friday as a precaution, due to new information “about a potential threat to school safety.”

“Hamilton Police Service continue to investigate this as well as the threat of shooting, which was found written on a bathroom wall, shared yesterday,” Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Interim Director of Education Sue Dunlop wrote in the letter.

The closure comes two days after Hamilton police began an investigation into several threats made against schools in the area after written messages were discovered on bathroom stalls. It is unknown what these messages said.

Three letters were then issued by the school board on Wednesday, including one to Westdale where students were told there would be a police presence at the school on Friday.

In another letter sent to parents at Bennetto Elementary School, located near John and Burlington streets, the principal said a weapon was confiscated from a student.

The board said Westdale students and families will be sent another notice on Sunday evening about further updates.

Social work services will be available for students when the school reopens.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at (905) 546-4925 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The threats come after two teenagers were shot with pellet guns on Tuesday inside Toronto high schools within hours of each other.

One incident happened at Bishop Marrocco/Thomas Merton Catholic Secondary School and the other at Weston Collegiate Institute.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Three teenage boys were arrested in connection with the incidents.