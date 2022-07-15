Hamilton boy in hospital after being hit by vehicle while waiting at bus stop

A 12-year-old Hamilton boy is in hospital after being struck by a car as he was waiting at a bus stop with his family.

Hamilton Police say just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a Honda Civic making a left turn onto Gray Rd. near Hwy 8 struck a westbound Hyundai.

The collision sent the Hyundai onto the sidewalk and into a Hamilton Street Railway bus shelter where the boy was waiting with his father, brother and sister.

Police say the boy was initially rushed to McMaster Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but has since been upgraded to serious, but not-life-threatening condition.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has been activated and is assisting Division 2 Uniform Patrol with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.