Halton Region confirms first case of monkeypox, eight cases confirmed in Toronto
Halton Region Public Health says it has confirmed the area's first case of monkeypox.
The health unit says the individual is isolating at home and all contacts have been notified.
Local medical officer of health Dr. Hamidah Meghani says most people with monkeypox will have mild symptoms, but children, pregnant women and the immunocompromised are at higher risk for severe disease.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto Public Health says there are eight confirmed cases in the city, 16 who tested negative and 17 more case under investigation.
Health officials say anyone who has been in close person-to person contact with someone who has monkeypox can catch the virus.
MORE: What happens if I get monkeypox? What are the symptoms? Your questions answered
Quebec's Health Department said Tuesday the province has a total of 90 confirmed cases of the disease.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
BREAKING | More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Woman charged with manslaughter after newborn found dead in garbage bin: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 31-year-old woman after a newborn was found dead in a garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
What is 'sharenting' and is it robbing your children's right to privacy?
When sharing photos and videos of children on social media, experts say it is important for parents to keep the best interests of their kids in mind so as not to overshare and protect their right to privacy.
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers had entered home, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Biden goes to Kimmel, Trudeau meets Barbados counterpart on day 1 of Summit of the Americas
U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Quebec to lift mask mandate on public transit as of June 18
Quebec will lift COVID-19 mask mandates on public transportation as of Saturday, June 18. Health officials confirmed in a news release Wednesday that Health Minister Christian Dube made the decision following a recommendation from public health.
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
London
-
Multiple youths pepper sprayed, one struck by baton in London, Ont.
One teen has been arrested after multiple youths were allegedly assaulted with pepper spray and a baton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Fatal crash closes section of 402
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 402, according to police.
-
London police arrest man on sexual assault charges, believe there may be additional victims
London police have arrested a man in relation to an alleged sexual assault that took place in a park last month, investigators believe there may be more victims.
Kitchener
-
Jury reaches verdict in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee
After one day of deliberation, the jury has settled on a verdict for Aidan and Angus Kee, the two brothers charged in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti in 2020.
-
DNA helped identify man believed to have abducted Brantford woman in 1983: police
Brantford police have named a suspect in a nearly four-decade-old missing person case. Mary Hammond disappeared Sept. 8, 1983, and thanks to DNA, police believe they know who allegedly abducted and murdered her.
-
Masks will continue to be required in Waterloo-Wellington hospitals
With the remaining provincial mask mandates set to expire on Saturday June 11, hospitals in Waterloo Region and Wellington County have announced face coverings will continue to be required inside their facilities for the foreseeable future.
Northern Ontario
-
Five $1M lottery tickets sold in these Ontario areas, one in the north
While the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Quebec, Ontario residents won more than a dozen large prizes, with two sold in the north. Here is where they were sold.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Some Ontario restaurants are starting to adopt a tip-free dining model. Here's how it works
Some Ontario restaurants are beginning to adopt a tip-free model for their patrons by increasing menu prices -- something they say allows them to pay their staff more and retain them.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Ottawa paramedics at 'Level Zero' 526 times in first five months of 2022
There have been no Ottawa paramedic units available to respond to calls an average of more than three times a day so far this year, as the service deals with an increase in calls and significant delays offload patients in hospitals.
-
Council approves next step in Lansdowne 2.0 project
City councillors have voted in favour of starting the next phase of redevelopment at Lansdowne Park, bringing the city one step closer to a new arena, new stands at the stadium, and three new high-rises.
Windsor
-
Police release video of shooting suspect in Windsor hotel homicide investigation
Windsor police are releasing new video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a hotel in Windsor.
-
21-year-old files paperwork to run for Amherstburg council
A 21-year-old Amherstburg resident and recent business school grad is running for town council.
-
Mask mandate to remain in place at Windsor-Essex hospitals
Even though the province-wide mask mandate for high-risk setting is expected to expire on June 11, Windsor-Essex hospitals will still require them for patients, staff and visitors.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man, 18, and Brampton boy, 14, arrested in violent Barrie carjacking
Police say a young Toronto man and a Brampton boy face a series of charges in connection with a shooting in Barrie on Tuesday that left the victim in serious condition.
-
Curling legend's cherished mementos stolen from Gravenhurst storage locker
An Ontario world and Olympic curling champion hopes his cherished mementos will be found and returned after someone ransacked his storage locker on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
-
Two Orillia men facing charges after midnight prowl
A midnight prowl resulted in the arrest of two men in Orillia in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning about gunman was delayed
A senior RCMP official broke down in tears today when she told a public inquiry that communications procedures she used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's rampage.
-
Sisterly Love: How two Moncton women are keeping their sister's memory alive
Sadly, Gini Bourque lost her battle with cancer in April. Now, her two sisters are following in her fundraising trail.
-
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers had entered home, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Calgary
-
Severely injured man dies after being found on road near 17th Avenue S.E.
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
-
Andrew Garfield praises Calgary in new interview, shares love for local gym
Andrew Garfield spent six months in Calgary last year while making the true crime FX mini series 'Under the Banner of Heaven.'
-
Severe thunderstorm watches issued for Calgary and neighbouring areas
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the City of Calgary and regions to the north, west and east of the city.
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged with manslaughter after newborn found dead in garbage bin: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 31-year-old woman after a newborn was found dead in a garbage bin.
-
Grocery chain Empire joins ownership group behind Scene+ loyalty program, set to phase out Air Miles
Grocery giant Empire Company Ltd. is moving forward with a new loyalty program after becoming a co-owner of the Scene+ program operated by Cineplex Inc. and Scotiabank.
-
Sentencing date set for man convicted in homicide of Eduardo Balaquit
Sentencing for a Winnipeg man found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month in the June 2018 disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit is set for Nov. 9, 2022.
Vancouver
-
Proposed rodeo facing pushback from B.C. SPCA, Vancouver Humane Society
The B.C. SPCA is speaking out against a new rodeo event proposed in the Lower Mainland, arguing it would mark a "major step back for animal welfare" if allowed to proceed as planned.
-
Richmond hotel with lion-shaped door knockers on stalls nominated in best bathroom contest
A luxury boutique hotel in Richmond may be home to Canada's best bathroom.
-
B.C. on track to see record-breaking number of deadly fires in 2022
A "concerning" rise in the number of fire-related deaths in B.C. has fire departments looking to data to save lives.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer gym battles U.S. corporation over Planet Fitness name
A Red Deer gym is in a legal battle against a large American company over a name and where it can be used.
-
Holland staying mum on plans for Oilers, but guaranteeing change during off season
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland revealed little about his plans for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, speaking with media for the first time since the team was swept in the Western Conference Finals.
-
U.K.-style 'windfall tax' an unacceptable idea: Alberta energy minister
Alberta's energy minister says anything resembling the U.K.'s so-called 'windfall tax' on the profits of oil and gas companies must not be implemented in Canada.