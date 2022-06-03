Monkeypox cases in Toronto climb to eight after three more reported

Three more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Toronto, bringing the city's total to eight.

Toronto Public Health reported the new cases on Friday afternoon. TPH said they are still waiting for laboratory results for six cases while 10 suspected cases have been ruled out after their test results were negative.

Nationally, there were 77 confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday, according to federal health officials. Of those, 71 are in Quebec.

"We continue to work with provinces and territories and partners to respond to the evolving monkeypox situation," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer.

"I think at this point in time, it is important to act fast and urgently to stop the chains of transmission. At the moment, it hasn't gone much beyond the initial risk groups, but it could happen, and we need to be ready for that," she added.

Tam reiterated that while most of the cases in Canada involve men who have sex with men, anyone can be infected by the virus.

"The risk of exposure to monkeypox virus is not exclusive to any group or setting. Anyone, no matter their gender or sexual orientation, could get infected and spread the virus if they come into close contact, including intimate sexual contact with an infected person or the contaminated objects," she said.

Officials noted that monkeypox spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

The virus can also be transmitted from contact with infected animals through bites or scratches.

According to Tam, at least 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, which she called a "neglected tropical disease," have been reported in 30 non-endemic countries.

Tam said Canada and the rest of the world need to be better equipped when outbreaks like this occur.

"Emerging infectious disease can always hit us," she said. "And we should be as prepared as we can, which means reinforcing the global public health capacity."

- With files from The Canadian Press