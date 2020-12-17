TORONTO -- York Regional Police have released shocking surveillance video that shows a white Honda CRV zooming off camera after firing multiple times at a burgundy SUV.

“Many shots were fired. Upwards of 18 to 20 gunshots at a vehicle in that area. The vehicle was struck multiple times,” Sgt. Andy Pattenden said.

More than a dozen bullets pierced the glass and metal of a 56-year-old Aurora woman’s vehicle. Other bullets, meanwhile, made their way into area homes.

One area resident showed CTV News Toronto the damage to her front porch.

“Did you see the damage on the base of my column? Yeah, they had to cut to get the bullet inside,” local resident Lita said. “I was so scared. I was scared all day.”

The police surveillance video from Wednesday shows a white SUV driving away from the shooting scene on Thomas Phillips Drive, near Major Crescent in Aurora, and round a corner onto Alex Brodie Drive.

“It was around 8:30 in the morning, right, when all the kids in that very busy residential neighbourhood were getting ready to go for school. I can tell you that one of the witnesses who called police initially was actually a school bus driver right in the area,” Pattenden said.

Police said that given how many shots were fired, it’s “incredibly amazing” no one was injured, including the SUV’s driver.

Still, Tashia, a grade schooler who was getting ready to board her bus when the shots rang out, says it was very frightening.

“I feel scared about it. Everybody in my bus was so scared,”

Police believe this was a targeted shooting, but that the victim in this case was not the intended target. Area residents like Lita say — they’re just thankful no one was hurt.

“I could be opening my door and getting something on the porch, or I could be in the garage ready to go out, right?” she said.

Alva, who heard the shots ring out just outside his front door, says he too is grateful.

“How lucky we are, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Police have released an image of the suspect vehicle, a white Honda CRV that did not have license plates.