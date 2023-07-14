GTA mayor readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest

The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.

On Friday, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie issued a statement that she was “deeply disappointed” to learn of the action, planned to take place “in the vicinity of” city hall on Saturday.

“As your Mayor, I strongly believe in the principles of inclusivity, acceptance, and equality and strongly denounce this rally,” Crombie said. “I want to make it clear that I stand firmly against any actions or events that seek to promote discrimination or undermine the rights and dignity of our 2SLGBTQI+community.”

Crombie did not provide details on the event or who was behind the organization of it. She said she’s contacted Peel Regional Police and the city’s security teams to raise concerns about Saturday’s rally, and that both will be present on Saturday.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Peel police for a statement on possible enforcement plans ahead of the protest.

As Celebration Square is public property, Crombie noted, the city cannot stop the event from proceeding unless the group violates the law. Any violations or instances of hate during the event will be promptly reported to authorities and investigated, she said.

“I urge all those involved to prioritize peace, respect, and constructive dialogue, avoiding any confrontations that may escalate tensions,” Crombie’s statement reads.

“The best way you can stand up against discrimination and bigotry is to not engage or give it attention that it doesn't deserve,” she said.

Crombie ended her statement by reminding Mississauga’s 2SLGBTQI+ community that they have her full support.

“Together, we will continue to foster an inclusive and welcoming city that values the inherent worth of every individual."