BRAMPTON -- When flying over the built up areas in the GTA what we see from the helicopter becomes familiar, even repetitive.

Houses, businesses, schools, roads, but every once and a while something really stands out.

Like flying over the suburbs of Brampton and in the distance you see what looks like a cloud, very low to the ground. As we get closer, we can see it is actually snow, being made on a hill in the middle of town.

This is Mount Chinguacousy, Brampton's destination for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

It's located in the Donald M. Gordon Chinguacousy Park, at the corner of Central Park Drive and Bramalea Road.

With the advantage of snow making equipment and with a little cold weather, the hill offers a great opportunity for young skiers to learn, and big kids to have fun.

In true Canadian form, we enjoy being out in winter so much, that if we can’t get to the ski hill, we’ll just bring one to us.

Mount Chinguacousy is open from late December through until March weather and conditions permitting.