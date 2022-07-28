Growth in COVID-19 hospitalizations slows in Ontario, but officials say trend of increasing deaths now 'evident'
A summertime wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the early stages of plateauing, with the latest data showing little or no change in most public health indicators over the last week.
The Ministry of Health says that there are now 1,492 people in hospitals testing positive for COVID-19, compared to 1,483 at this time last week. Of those people, 138 are in intensive care.
The pace of the increase marks a significant departure from last Thursday when COVID-19 hospitalizations had risen by more than 50 per cent week-over week.
Other public health indicators are also showing signs of plateauing after being on the rise since mid-June.
Over the last seven days an average of 1,701 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus were confirmed through PCR testing each day, virtually unchanged from the previous seven-day period (1,697).
That’s compared to a nearly 18 per cent week-over-week increase last Thursday.
In its latest epidemiological summary, also released today, Public Health Ontario points out that case rates are nonetheless still on the rise in 25 of Ontario’s 34 public health units.
The arms-length government organization also said that while hospital admissions decreased to 402 this week, from 507 last week a “trend of increasing deaths since the beginning of Wave 7 is now evident.”
“The number of severe outcomes reported in future weeks may increase, as these outcomes are lagging indicator,” it warned.
The latest data released by the ministry is line with wastewater surveillance performed by the Ontario Science Advisory Table, which is showing a slight reduction in viral activity in some parts of Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area.
Members of the science advisory table, it should be noted, were among the first to sound the alarm about a summertime wave driven by the BA.5 subvariant back on July 6.
In its report, Public Health Ontario said that case rates are still on the ascent in four regions but are declining in three other regions. It said that the number of outbreaks in the handful of settings with widespread access to PCR testing also declined 16 per cent over the last week.
“Fewer outbreaks were reported this week compared to last week in group homes/supportive housing (36% decrease), long-term care homes (20% decrease), and retirement homes (11% decrease). Hospitals, correctional facilities, and shelters reported a similar number of outbreaks this week compared to last week,” it said.
The province added 82 net new deaths to its COVID-19 tally over the last week, up from 62 the week before.
It is the highest number of deaths included in one update since the province switched over to weekly reporting earlier this summer. The number of fatalities believed to be related to COVID-19 now stands at 13,637.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
Victims of deadly shooting spree in Langley, B.C., identified by investigators
The victims killed in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C., earlier this week have been identified by homicide investigators.
First World War: Canadian soldier identified more than 100 years after death
A Canadian soldier killed in battle during the First World War has been identified, more than a century later.
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will skip upcoming debate
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will not be attending next week’s mandatory debate.
Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Australian flat
Two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in 'unusual' circumstances last month have been identified by police, as authorities appealed for more information.
Testing people hours before an event can reduce COVID-19 transmission: study
Testing individuals hours before attending a social event can nearly half COVID-19 transmission rates, a new study by the Yale School of Public Health epidemiologists has found.
Montreal
-
'Something hit the house': Beaconsfield, Que. home catches fire during powerful storm
A house in Beaconsfield, Que. caught on fire Thursday during a powerful storm in the Montreal region, with 60 firefighters and 19 vehicles deployed to battle the blaze.
-
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
-
B'nai Brith funding lawsuit against McGill University over 'anti-Israel referendums'
A national Jewish rights organization says it is funding a McGill University student's lawsuit against his school over what it says are "repeated anti-Israel referendums."
London
-
Victim in stable condition after brazen attack
The victim of an early evening shooting in south west London is stable in hospital.
-
Second degree murder charge laid in death investigation
OPP have charged a person from London with second degree murder in connection to a death investigation at the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
-
Kitchener
-
First week of appointments at Waterloo region pediatric vaccine clinics already full
A Kitchener mother says she is feeling a sense of relief now that she can book a COVD-19 vaccine appointment for her three-year-old daughter.
-
-
UW study points to burnout problems among esport players
A University of Waterloo study warns esports players could burn out, given there are currently no official training regulations. According to this study, some players are practicing 12-14 hours a day, 6 days a week.
Northern Ontario
-
Young actors in North Bay ready for the spotlight
For two weeks, the cast and crew of Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre in North Bay have been rehearsing for opening night.
-
Hope Algoma aims to eliminate HIV stigma
Karrie Howden knows all too well what the stigma surrounding HIV is all about.
-
Walking tour of historic Timmins theatre buildings offered this summer
In the 1930s and 1940s, Timmins community builder Leo Mascioli built some of his Empire Theatres -- and the buildings still stand today.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Group behind St. Brigid’s church purchase denies ties to 'Freedom Convoy', says it's about peace and love
The United People of Canada (TUPOC) are calling the new property, located at the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street, their "Embassy."
-
'The worst outbreak we've ever had': Three residents dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Barry's Bay long-term care home
Three residents at Valley Manor nursing home in Barry's Bay, Ont. have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Windsor
-
Ontario COVID proof of vaccine mandate to be challenged in court
Ontario’s proof of vaccine mandate will be challenged in court, even though QR codes are no longer required.
-
Here's how Windsor’s new $7.5M greenhouse will save taxpayers money and bring new plants to the city
The City of Windsor unveiled its new urban greenhouse Thursday, a project that started back in 2018.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Barrie
-
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE | Allegations of a cover-up at Wasaga Beach town hall
CTV News has exclusive details on what one Wasaga Beach town councillor is calling a cover-up at the highest level at town hall.
-
Teen, 16, charged for driving 171km/h on Highway 400: OPP
A young driver who police say just got his G2 has had his licence suspended for allegedly speeding more than 70 km/h over the limit on Highway 400.
-
Vehicle fire forced Highway 400 closure through Bradford
Highway 400 between Highway 88 and 89 through Bradford was closed briefly Thursday afternoon for a vehicle fire.
Atlantic
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political interference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
There are no monkeypox cases in Nova Scotia, health minister clarifies
Nova Scotia’s health minister has clarified comments she made in the legislature about monkeypox cases in the province.
-
N.S. opposition parties continue to grill Houston government on cost of living crisis
The rising cost costs of everyday staples, like food and fuel, are making it hard for Nova Scotians to make ends meet.
Calgary
-
COVID-free club: How have some people avoided infection while others have caught COVID-19 several times?
Angie Gerwal and her son Armann have more than a last time in common - they're also among a shrinking group of people who still haven't contracted COVID-19
-
Dog to be euthanized in mauling death of Betty Williams
The owners of three pit bulls who killed an elderly Calgary woman last month have surrendered one of the dogs to be euthanized.
-
Farmers blast feds for 'uninformed' fertilizer emissions proposal
Farmers are fuming over a potential federal government plan to cut back on the amount of nitrogen Canada emits.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba mother files human rights complaint against school over son's pride flag
A Winnipeg mother has filed a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, alleging her son was discriminated against after being told not to bring his pride flag to school or speak about being gay.
-
Manitoba parents, experts call for change over Hockey Canada scandal
There are calls for change from Manitoba hockey parents following a sexual assault scandal involving Hockey Canada.
-
Farmers worried emission targets could impact crop yields if fertilizer use is reduced
Farmers worry climate change action targets set by the federal government will lead to a decrease in food production.
Vancouver
-
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
-
Refugee with full ride UBC scholarship killed in Burnaby crash
Tributes are pouring in for two teens who lost their lives when a vehicle fleeing police collided with them.
-
Expect long weekend delays on the Coquihalla Highway to B.C. Interior
It's been eight months since an unprecedented atmospheric river washed away sections of the Coquihalla Highway connecting Metro Vancouver to the B.C. Interior.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to offer vaccine to gay, bisexual, queer men at 'higher risk' of monkeypox exposure
Alberta is making a limited supply of vaccine available to gay, bisexual and queer men starting Friday to help them protect themselves from monkeypox.
-
Serious electric shock injury at east Edmonton business under investigation: OHS
A man was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after a workplace injury Thursday afternoon in east Edmonton.
-
Stingers' success built from strong Edmonton basketball connections
As the back-to-back defending league champions Edmonton Stingers secured a playoff berth again this year, part of the team's success comes from its local roots.