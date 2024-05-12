1 person injured in Scarborough tow truck shooting

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting involving a tow truck in Scarborough late Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Dorset Park neighbourhood near Kennedy Rd and Munham Gate, south of Ellesmere Road.

Toronto police said that they were called to that area shortly before 5 p.m. following reports of shots fired from a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics said that they transported one patient to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said in a post on X. Police do not have a description available for this individual at this time.

Currently, southbound Kennedy is closed at Bridgestock Road due to the investigation and delays should be expected, police said.

This is the third shooting in Scarborough involving a tow truck in less than 24 hours.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police were called to the area of Markham Road and Highway 401 following reports of shots being fired from a vehicle at a tow truck.

Another similar incident happened about two hours later in the area of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.