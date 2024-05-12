1 person injured in Scarborough tow truck shooting
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting involving a tow truck in Scarborough late Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened in the Dorset Park neighbourhood near Kennedy Rd and Munham Gate, south of Ellesmere Road.
Toronto police said that they were called to that area shortly before 5 p.m. following reports of shots fired from a vehicle.
At the scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics said that they transported one patient to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said in a post on X. Police do not have a description available for this individual at this time.
Currently, southbound Kennedy is closed at Bridgestock Road due to the investigation and delays should be expected, police said.
This is the third shooting in Scarborough involving a tow truck in less than 24 hours.
Shortly after 8 p.m., police were called to the area of Markham Road and Highway 401 following reports of shots being fired from a vehicle at a tow truck.
Another similar incident happened about two hours later in the area of Finch Avenue East and Markham Road.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He's in our hearts': Family and friends still seek answers one year after Nathan Wise’s disappearance
It’s been a year since Nathan Wise went missing and his family is no closer to finding out what happened to him.
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Ottawa pizzeria places among top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world at international competition
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
Canada Post cracks down on Nunavut loophole to get free Amazon Prime shipping
Amazon's paid subscription service provides free delivery for online shopping across Canada except for remote locations, the company said in an email. While customers in Iqaluit qualify for the offer, all other communities in Nunavut are excluded.
Wildfire near Fort McMurray more than triples overnight, several evacuation alerts remain in place
The fire burning near Fort McMurray grew from 25 hectares to 5,500 hectares over the weekend.
Putin replaces Russian defence minister in rare cabinet shakeup
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin began a Cabinet shakeup on Sunday, proposing the replacement of Sergei Shoigu as defence minister as he begins his fifth term in office.
Man fatally 'slashed in the neck' in downtown Toronto, suspect outstanding
Police are searching for a male suspect after a man was “slashed in neck” on Sunday morning in downtown Toronto and died.
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Edibles, armchairs and adapters: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada announced various product recalls this week, including electric adapters, armchairs, cannabis edibles and vehicle components.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
-
UQAM students join McGill and set up second pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A student group at UQAM announced on Sunday that a second pro-Palistinian encampment is being erected in Montreal.
-
Dead body found in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspicious death in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after a man's body was discovered on Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa church advocating for universal basic income as federal bills consider the issue
Ottawa's Rideau Park United Church has been raising awareness for universal basic income, a policy that would give a fixed amount to everybody, every month, regardless of their income.
-
2 taken to hospital after 2-car crash on Richmond Road
Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ottawa pizzeria places among top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world at international competition
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
Northern Ontario
-
37-year-old man dies following Sault police shooting
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old man in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
-
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Kitchener
-
'He's in our hearts': Family and friends still seek answers one year after Nathan Wise’s disappearance
It’s been a year since Nathan Wise went missing and his family is no closer to finding out what happened to him.
-
Gunshots ring out in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.
-
Mother’s Day tea party with alpacas
An unusual Mother’s Day event was held in Hillsburgh Sunday – a tea party with some adorable alpacas.
London
-
'It would be life changing': Poplar Hill Lions Club fundraising for wheelchair-accessible swing
Olivia McIntosh loves to swing. Unfortunately, in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy (CP) and a global delay, the 17-year old from Ilderton, Ont. needs at least two people to help lift her and get her seated.
-
Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights outscore Generals 17-2 overall to take 2-0 series lead heading to Oshawa
It’s been an offensive clinic by the London Knights through the first two games of the OHL Championship Series. A 9-1 win over the Oshawa Generals Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens followed up an impressive 8-1 win Thursday as London has taken a 2-0 series lead.
Windsor
-
Teachers among those charged in underage prostitution investigation
Days after four people were charged in an underage prostitution investigation, it's been learned that two of the accused are reportedly employed by the University of Windsor and a high school in Essex.
-
'Here as long as it takes': UWindsor Liberation Zone continues
An organizer of the Liberation Zone on the campus of the University of Windsor said the demonstration, which entered its fourth day Sunday, has been rough with cold temperatures and rain, “But morale is high and people are still motivated to be out here.”
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES The northern lights were visible across Windsor-Essex. Take a look
The most powerful geomagnetic storm in the past 20 years resulted in some awe-inspiring images captured by people all across Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
How moms throughout Simcoe County spent Mother's Day
Businesses throughout Simcoe County were busy on Sunday for Mother's Day, as families celebrated the day dedicated to moms.
-
A portion of Essa Road closed this week for Construction
Due to construction, motorists in Barrie who rely on Essa Road for their daily commute must plan alternative routes over the next few days.
-
One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba battling two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas, evacuation orders in effect
The province says several government agencies are currently responding to two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas.
-
Homicide investigation closes stretch of Portage Avenue
Winnipeg police closed a stretch of Portage Avenue on Sunday morning because of a homicide investigation.
-
We’re hitting two milestones in one’: Annual Cerebral Palsy Stationary Bike Ride pedals into Winnipeg
Winnipeggers burnt calories for a cause at Blue Cross Park on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters respond to major fire at business in Bathurst, N.B.
Firefighters are responding to a major structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.
-
Fredericton Marathon sees high participation, world record 'joggling' attempt
They were told it would likely take another year to recover from the pandemic that saw many marathon events cancelled, but Fredericton Marathon organizers say this year’s participation is up 25 per cent over last year – bringing them back to pre-pandemic numbers.
-
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
Kings District RCMP is investigating after a collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., left one man dead on Saturday.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
Edmonton
-
Canucks hold off Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 3
Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks hung on for a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
-
U of A defends decision to involve police in teardown of campus protest encampment
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
-
2 arrested after man's dead body found in northeast Edmonton home Saturday: EPS
A man and woman were arrested Saturday after a man was found dead inside a northeast Edmonton home.
Calgary
-
Sunday morning collision between vehicle and cyclist sends 1 to hospital
A vehicle collided with a cyclist Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary Stampeders' training camp opens with an abundance of quarterbacks
Quarterback meetings were crowded to start Calgary Stampeders' training camp.
-
Over 5,000 people celebrate Mother’s Day at SportChek event
Over 5,000 Calgarians celebrated Mother’s Day Sunday in a time-honoured city tradition: by going for a run.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway after injured man dies in hospital
Regina police have launched an investigation into the death of a man officers found gravely injured in the northwest of the city on Sunday.
-
'Genuine optimism': Riders open 2024 training camp with Harris at the helm
Sunday marked day one of training camp for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saskatoon. The team was ecstatic to be back on the field for another year with quarterback Trevor Harris being no exception.
-
Sask. social services mobile outreach team doubles in size, expands access to community locations
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services says its mobile outreach team is doubling in size. A total of 20 social workers will now provide services in the community rather than from a government office.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say violent crime is up 10 per cent since last year
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
'It would change my life': Saskatchewan singer vying for $1 million on Canada's Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
-
No one injured in residential blaze, Saskatoon fire department says
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire in the Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood on Saturday evening.
Vancouver
-
Canucks beat Oilers 4-3 to take back series lead
The Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday night and now lead the second round series 2-1.
-
'It happened so fast': Evacuees describe fleeing Fort Nelson wildfire
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
-
Wind could push rapidly growing wildfire into Fort Nelson, B.C.: BCWS
A fast-growing wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that has forced thousands to flee their homes could spread into the town itself, the B.C. Wildfire Service warned.
Vancouver Island
-
Wind could push rapidly growing wildfire into Fort Nelson, B.C.: BCWS
A fast-growing wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that has forced thousands to flee their homes could spread into the town itself, the B.C. Wildfire Service warned.
-
Canucks beat Oilers 4-3 to take back series lead
The Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday night and now lead the second round series 2-1.
-
'It happened so fast': Evacuees describe fleeing Fort Nelson wildfire
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.