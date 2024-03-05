Group of 7 in GTA in 'disbelief' winning lottery together after 8 months of playing

A group of seven hospitality workers were in “disbelief and excitement” after learning they won the lottery together after just eight months of playing as a team.

All hailing from across the Greater Toronto Area – in Etobicoke, Mississauga, Richmond Hill, Stouffville and Toronto – they learned they won the day after the Lotto 6/49 draw on Jan. 24. Their winning ticket matched the last six of seven Encore numbers, scoring them $100,000 together (split evenly would roughly be $14,285).

“I scanned the ticket on the OLG app while chatting with my husband and I was surprised,” Laura Lawson, of Toronto, said. “I had to get my husband to take a second look and then I called the group [to] share the news – it was a mix of disbelief and excitement.”

With their winnings, some plan to travel and treat themselves while others are planning to save for the future.

“We’re all super happy,” Lawson said.

The winning ticket was bought from Shoppers Drug Mart on Bathurst Street in North York.