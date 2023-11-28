Group at York U calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Indigo defacement
A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo bookstore in Toronto.
The exterior of the large Indigo location was splashed with red paint and posters were glued to the doors and the walls earlier this month in what Toronto police investigated as a hate crime amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.
Heather Reisman, founder and CEO of the books giant, is Jewish and Indigo has long been a target of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement because Reisman and her husband also founded the HESEG Foundation, which offers scholarships to people without family in Israel who nevertheless serve in the Israeli military.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto police last week said they charged 11 people with mischief over $5,000 over the incident at the Indigo store.
York University associate professor Anna Zalik said York professor Lesley Wood as well as a university researcher and another staff member were suspended by the university after they were among those who were charged.
Zalik, who is a member of the group calling for the reinstatement of the three York employees, said York University faculty, staff and students were walking out of classes Tuesday afternoon in protest of the suspensions.
"Many faculty members are outraged that the administration has suspended these individuals rather than defending them publicly," she said.
"We feel that the administration should be standing up for rights to free expression and should be ensuring that there is proper due process followed in all cases."
York University confirmed in a written statement that it has placed the employees on "non-disciplinary leave," calling it a "difficult" situation.
"York has adopted this approach out of concern for the safety of our community including the individuals charged by the police," deputy spokesperson Yanni Dagonas wrote.
"York is acting in the best interests of student learning and in keeping with our stated values, including our commitment to free speech and open dialogue in peaceful ways that do not violate the law, university policies, or codes of conduct."
The university said it is "considering the implications of these matters" and will not be commenting further.
Zalik said the school should protect staff engaged in any kind of activism.
"We want to know why it is the administration would make this kind of a decision, which, in the case of professor Wood we know it was very much against her wishes," Zalik said.
"She didn't want to be suspended. She wanted to come and complete her classes for the semester."
Zalik, who is a member of the steering committee of the Jewish Faculty Network, said her group put out a statement on Monday pointing out that protesting Indigo is not antisemitic.
The suspensions and the protest of them come after tensions escalated between York and several student groups at the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Three student groups issued a statement on Oct. 12 expressing "solidarity with Palestine."
The statement — which came less than a week after Hamas fighters stormed into Israeli communities in a brutal rampage that killed an estimated 1,200 people — called the Oct. 7 attack "a strong act of resistance" by the Palestinian people, while affirming their right to "self-determination and liberation."
The administration at York condemned the statement "unequivocally," demanded the student union leaders resign and launched a review to determine if they breached their responsibilities.
In an Oct. 31 Instagram post, the York Federation of Students that represents more than 50,000 undergraduates said that "demanding resignations of democratically elected students, threatening students' right to organize and speak out against injustice is an unprecedented attack by university administration."
The tensions between the university and the student unions triggered debate about the limits of free speech on campus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Short-term rental tax changes left out of Freeland's bill to implement fiscal update measures, here's why
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling an omnibus bill to pass measures she promised in last week's fall economic statement. Missing from the package are the government's promised plans to crack down on short-term rentals, while the Liberal promise to double the carbon tax rural rebate top-up, is included.
Chicago Blackhawks to terminate Corey Perry's contract after finding 'unacceptable' conduct
The Chicago Blackhawks said Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract, the latest twist involving the veteran winger who was mysteriously scratched and sent home last week without explanation.
OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace
In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.
Liberals 'committed' to pharmacare, looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has 'been committed' but is looking at 'responsible ways' to proceed with its promised pharmacare bill.
French police arrest yoga guru accused of exploiting female followers
French authorities arrested the leader of a multinational tantric yoga organization Tuesday on suspicion of indoctrinating female followers for sexual exploitation.
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager's finger
A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.
Rosalynn Carter honoured by family, friends, first ladies and presidents, including husband Jimmy
Rosalynn Carter was memorialized Tuesday as a matriarch who felt most comfortable among the impoverished and vulnerable as she was mourned by a rare gathering of all living U.S. first ladies and multiple presidents, including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter in the front row.
High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil-fuel-free transatlantic crossing from London to NY
The first commercial airliner to cross the Atlantic on a purely high-fat, low-emissions fuel flew Tuesday from London to New York in a step toward achieving what supporters called 'jet zero.'
Montreal
-
Montreal mom fears special needs son will be held back with more public sector strikes coming
As Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions announced a weeklong strike will happen next week, one Montreal parent is worried about her special needs son being held back in a crucial school year.
-
Petition to halt Quebec tuition hikes collects 33,000 signatures
Flanked by students at Quebec's National Assembly, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy presented a landmark petition to stop the government from doubling tuition rates for out-of-province students.
-
Two people arrested in Montreal for 2022 shooting deaths of grandmother, granddaughter
Montreal police say they have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a grandmother and granddaughter in December last year.
London
-
'Could have been worse,' say police following school bus crash
An Ornge air ambulance carried an injured student to a London, Ont. hospital after a school bus slid into a ditch and crashed into a driveway near Wingham, Ont. Tuesday morning, injuring three of the seven students on board.
-
Crown wraps up its case at Robert Charnock murder trial
The Crown completed its case at the second-degree murder trial of 42-year-old Robert Charnock Tuesday at the London, Ont. courthouse after calling a doctor from the St. Thomas psychiatric hospital.
-
Fatal house fire in Kincardine being investigated by Ontario Fire Marshal
Fire and Emergency Services from both Kincardine and Tiverton responded to a house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Kincardine Nov. 24.
Kitchener
-
Pig gets loose on Kitchener, Ont. highway
There was a rescue in Kitchener, Ont. after a pig somehow got loose on a busy highway.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout
The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton were closed after a series of crashes police say were caused by whiteout conditions Tuesday.
-
Caught on camera: Kitten stolen from Waterloo pet store
A Waterloo pet store is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a 10-week-old kitten named Crosby.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after Northern Ont. police checking on children find drugs and weapons
Acting on behalf of another government agency, Ontario Provincial Police in Blind River, Ont., found weapons and drugs while doing a wellness check on children.
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Fraudsters prey on Robinson-Huron Treaty members, offering ‘direct deposit’ of $10B settlement
Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police has received an alert from the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund about a new fraud targeting its members.
Ottawa
-
Driver, 52, dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash west of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
Police concerned about rumours spreading in suspicious Smiths Falls, Ont. disappearances
Police are warning about the spread of unverified rumours in the active investigation into the suspicious disappearances of two men in Smiths Falls, Ont. and are renewing a call for those with information to come forward.
-
Event centres in Ottawa seeing more and bigger Christmas parties this year
'Tis the season for office Christmas parties and holiday banquet events. Event spaces throughout the city are busy hosting more and larger events this year.
Windsor
-
Students surprise downtown organizations with hand knit winter wear
Kelly Koren has done kind deeds for those struggling with homelessness in the past.
-
Windsor mayor hopes province will upload E.C. Row Expressway after Toronto deal
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens expressed hope Monday night that the city will be able to upload E.C. Row Expressway to the province after the City of Toronto made a deal with the Ford government to upload two expensive area highways earlier in the day.
-
Wheat freighter stuck in Detroit River re-floated
A massive freighter which ran aground in the Detroit River has been pulled out — a day later than expected.
Barrie
-
Security video reveals moments OPP officer assaults woman in Orillia holding cell
Security video released from inside a holding cell in Orillia in 2019 shows the interaction between an officer and a woman accused of intoxication that resulted in an assault conviction for the eight-year OPP veteran.
-
Police make surprising finds, lay 50 charges, during tow truck inspection blitz
Provincial police in Caledon held a one-day tow truck blitz that resulted in 50 charges and some surprising finds, police say.
-
Here's when to expect Essa Road under Highway 400 to be closed for bridge demolition
A section of Essa Road under Highway 400 from Fairview Road to Ardagh Road will be temporarily closed to complete the Essa Road bridge demolition.
Atlantic
-
Halifax budget meeting focuses on proposed 9.7 per cent property tax hike
The city of Halifax held it’s first budget meeting Tuesday after staff recommended a property tax increase of 9.7 per cent to make up for a revenue shortfall of $68.7 million dollars.
-
2 arrested for weekend arsons: P.E.I. RCMP
Two people have been arrested in connection to alleged incidents of arson at several cottages in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland RCMP officer charged with assault after airport altercation
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says it has charged an RCMP officer with assault.
Calgary
-
Full parole granted to SUV passenger convicted in Calgary police officer's death
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly Ogden Road crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in a Monday crash that killed one person.
-
Alberta announces $30M to address high student enrolment, ATA calls it a 'drop in the bucket'
Alberta's government announced an additional $30 million in funding Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year to better address enrolment growth, but advocates for teachers say that won't be enough.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
A Manitoba doctor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting five of his former female patients during medical appointments.
-
One man dead following police shooting near Pembina Highway
A police shooting near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning has left one man dead.
-
Liberal MP apologizes for linking Poilievre to Winnipeg shootings
A Metro Vancouver Liberal MP is apologizing for a social media post that questioned whether there was a link between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a fatal shooting in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after small plane crashes near B.C.-Alberta border
A small plane crash in rural B.C. near the Alberta border has claimed the life of a local pilot, according to RCMP.
-
Vancouver City Hall steps up security for council meetings
Security for council meetings at Vancouver City Hall has been stepped up, at least in part because of an increase in harassment, threats and violence directed at elected officials.
-
Victoria couple's $5M lottery win means 'beers, pizza and champagne' for the family
The Vancouver Canucks might be having a winning season, but when Stacey Donison heard her husband shouting joyfully from the kitchen, it had nothing to do with the hockey game he was watching.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton school boards welcome temporary change to funding formula, but want permanent fix for growing populations
The Alberta government announced on Tuesday $30 million more for schools, which some say isn't enough to keep up with the growth they're undergoing.
-
6.6%: Edmonton approves tax hike of about $17/month for average homeowner
Property tax bills won't be as high as initially feared – thanks to some modest hacking and slashing by city councillors – but Edmontonians will still have to pay more next year.
-
2 hospitalized after fire near Whyte Avenue
Two people were taken to hospital after a residential fire in south-central Edmonton Tuesday morning.