Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to take on Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton

The stage is set at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field for the 110th Grey Cup, where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will take on the Montreal Alouettes.

Sunday’s championship marks the fourth straight Grey Cup appearance for the Bombers. Winnipeg lost the Cup to the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, but won back-to-back titles over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the two seasons prior.

Winnipeg is the heavy favourite against Montreal, which punched its Grey Cup ticket with a victory over the 16-win Argonauts on Nov. 11.

Montreal will look to keep its momentum going following a seven-game winning streak in the lead-up to Sunday’s meeting.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on TSN.