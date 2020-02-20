TORONTO -- The Ontario government will continue to give out new licence plates to drivers across the province despite admitting they are defective.

The Ford government has been mired in the “Plate Gate” controversy for four straight days after front-line police officers, the City of Toronto and the Ontario Safety League identified issues with the new plates.

While the province first defended the plates as "readable," the government now admits the plates have glaring issues and says they have asked the manufacturer 3M Canada to resolve the issue.

"Are the licence plates a problem? Absolutely," Progressive Conservative House Leader Paul Calandra told reporters at Queen’s Park Thursday.

Calandra indicated while the government might have to recall and reissue the licence plates in the future, he provided no timeline for the process and said the current defective plates will not be pulled from Service Ontario Centers.

"The plates are still being issued,” Calandra said. "We're working with 3M to solve the problem, any plates that are out there will have to be replaced."

The decision to keep issuing licence plates was met with swift condemnation from other Ontario politicians who suggested it’s irresponsible to put "vanity over public safety."

"It's completely unacceptable that they’re handing out plates that they know are defective. They’re knowingly causing a public safety issue. It’s completely reckless and irresponsible," Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said.

"They’re more about saving face than about protecting the public."

This is a developing news story. More information to come.