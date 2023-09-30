'Going to kill a lot of jobs': Toronto taxi companies speak out against proposed zero-emissions legislation
Taxi companies in the GTA are speaking out against City Hall’s intention to mandate zero-emissions taxicabs and ride shares by 2031, a move one entrepreneur says will “destroy a lot of drivers’ livelihoods.”
On Sept. 21, the Toronto City Council debated a proposal that would require most vehicles-for-hire to use zero-emissions vehicles by 2031, with a one-year grace period implemented for drivers phasing out hybrid vehicles.
The policy would bring with it an extended network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the city, as well as one-time grants for some taxi companies to replace their fleets with approved vehicles.
Abdul Mohamoud, CEO of Co-op Cabs, a Toronto-based taxi company, says that while this legislation may “sound great,” it has the potential “to kill a lot of jobs.”
“Most drivers don’t have private driveways or charging facilities in their homes,” he said in an interview. “You can’t retrofit these buildings – the physical infrastructure isn’t there, and won’t be added to private property without a significant cost. The economics don’t work.”
Mohamoud believes the policy is especially likely to hurt drivers working for rideshare companies like Uber, which employs over 100,000 drivers across the country. Uber drivers in the Greater Toronto Area – specifically Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, and Brampton – are already required to drive a vehicle less than seven years old, a restriction which limits low-income drivers from earning money on the app. The addition of a zero-emissions qualifier – which adds a higher sticker price for a new car – may shut out more would-be drivers from Toronto’s large gig economy.
“People cannot afford electric vehicles,” Mahamoud said. “The city can’t implement this without addressing the infrastructure, and even then, it’s a long shot. This is going to drive operators and drivers out of the business.”
Kristine Hubbard, operations manager of Beck Taxi, agrees.
“We explicitly shared our thoughts on this with the city,” she said in an interview.
According to Hubbard, the insurance needed for an electric vehicle to operate as a taxi will be nearly impossible to attain for an entire city's fleet applying simultaneously. The gap in insurance, she says, can be attributed to the relatively new enterprise of electric cars, which require a specialist for even minor repairs and upkeep.
“If thousands of Ubers and taxis all have to upgrade at the same time, there’s a waiting list that can be over two years,” she added. “It’s a disappointing policy with a horrible potential impact.”
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
WATCH LIVE Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
WATCH LIVE 'Stories of resilience and survival': Indigenous-led tourism is one way to support communities in Canada
