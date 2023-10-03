Toronto

    • GO Train, UP Express service suspended amid 'network-wide system failure'

    A GO train is shown stopped on a platform during a service outage on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Bryann Aguilar) A GO train is shown stopped on a platform during a service outage on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Bryann Aguilar)

    GO train and UP Express service has been temporarily suspended amid a “network-wide system failure” impacting all CN rail corridors.

    Metrolinx says that trains are currently holding at the nearest station due to the issue.

    So far no timeline has been provided for the resumption of service.

    "Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely. We will provide an update when more information becomes available,” a statement posted to GO Transit’s website reads.

    VIA Rail has also said that trains arriving and departing from Union Station may encounter delays as a result of the outage. 

    GO Transit is encouraging riders to consider taking alternative travel options due to the issue.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker

    Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Fergus becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role, in the wake of Parliament facing international headline-grabbing acrimony.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News