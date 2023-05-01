Getting bugged by the midges? Just wait them out, says this insect expert

If it seems like Toronto is being overtaken by midges – those tiny, winged insects that travel in swarms – well, that’s true.

Doug Currie, senior curator of entomology at the Royal Ontario Museum, told CP24 that while these bugs might be unsightly, they’re completely harmless. Despite having a relatively short lifespan, the insects are crucial to Lake Ontario’s food chain, said Currie.

So, before you swat away those pesky pests, here’s a few facts to get to know them first.

Why are we seeing more midges in Toronto right now?

The short answer: they’re mating, says Currie. “There are lots of different species, and different ones come out at different times,” he said.

“When they come out into the air as adults, it’s only for a few days,” continued Currie. “The only thing they want to do is mate. And they don’t feed on anything.”

While Currie acknowledges the midges can look overwhelming – “I know, they look like smoke,” he said – they’re not up to anything nefarious.

Where are you more likely to spot midges?

Near water, says Currie. The insects serve as an important source of food in Lake Ontario, and they tend to congregate around the lake and other bodies of water.

Are midges harmful to humans?

“Not at all,” said Currie. “They’re completely innocuous. And they’re really, really important to aquatic food webs. They’re important for fishes, birds, and other invertebrates. I can’t imagine how aquatic ecosystems would fare in their absence.

“If we have to worry the few times a year they come up in big numbers, that’s a small price to pay for the ecosystem services they provide to a healthy lake.”

Is there anything people can do to deter the bugs?

Not much, says Currie. “A bug zapper or something like that won’t do much,” he said.

Are we likely to get midges in big numbers later this year?

Yes! Currie says midges will likely mate again in the fall while it’s still warm. “But again, the adults only last a few days,” he said. “It’s not that bad.”