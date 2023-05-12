'Get the heck out of the province': Ford slams attackers in assault at Toronto mosque

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has strong words for two people who viciously assaulted a senior outside of a Toronto mosque on Wednesday.

“People that want to discriminate, I have a recommendation: Get the heck out of the province. I don't want you here,” Ford said after being asked about the incident at an unrelated news conference Friday morning.

His comments come on the heels of a violent attack that was caught on surveillance video outside of the place of worship in Toronto’s east end.

In the video, a 67-year-old man is walking in the parking lot of the Baitul Aman Masjid, near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, when two suspects, one of whom appears to be holding a bat, approach him and begin attacking.

After the victim falls to the ground, the suspects can be see stomping and hitting him before a grey-coloured sedan slowly pulls up beside the suspects and flees the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital and left with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect descriptions have been released by police.

At this time, police said they are not investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Ford bookended his comments by applauding Ontario’s diversity and its culture of inclusion in the wake of the attack.

“We live in such an inclusive province. And that's what attracts people from around the world that they know they're going to come here they aren’t going to be discriminated against. We work we work and live side by side. And it just it just will not be tolerated here,” he said.