Doug Ford dances to 'Electric Avenue' at announcement of new GO buses
Ontario Premier Doug Ford could be seen jiving to what he calls Ontario’s new theme song while speaking to reporters in Oshawa, Ont. on Friday.
While announcing two new electric GO buses, the premier took out his phone and played “Electric Avenue” by Eddie Grant. Holding his phone up to the podium mic, he exclaimed that song the new theme song for Ontario.
“We’re gonna build it right across the province,” he said while smiling and shuffling from side to side.“I won’t quit my day job to be a dancer, that’s for sure.”
As of May 15, two zero-emission buses will run along four bus routes in Ontario: Route 19 in Mississauga and North York; route 27 in Milton and North York, route 92 in Oshawa and Yorkdale and route 96B that travels through Oshawa and along Finch Avenue.
“Starting next week commuters on select GO bus routes, including right here in Oshawa, will have the opportunity to travel on these zero-emission vehicles,” Ford said. “Once on board, commuters will experience a quieter ride and have access to USB chargers as well as seat belts.
“These new buses are part of our plan to support the growth of electric vehicles and expand clean transit options across the province. And friends this is just the beginning.”
Officials said the new vehicles have been in the testing phase without passengers since December 2021.
Phil Verster, CEO of the provincial transit agency Metrolinx, told reporters that electric vehicles are typically double the price of a regular diesel bus, at about $1.5 million per vehicle.
“But the real issue is the lifecycle costs because the operating costs is about a third of what that is for diesel buses,” he said.
Each bus is powered by nine batteries and can be fully charged in three to four hours, officials said. Testing ensured the buses can return to one of the two charging garages—in Mississauga and North York—with 20 per cent battery capacity.
Officials noted the buses can travel about 225 kilometers in colder temperatures and about 300 kilometres in warmer temperatures before needing to charge up.
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
WATCH | Massive 600-year-old oak tree falls on Arkansas house
A 600-year-old tree crashed through the roof a Conway, Ark., home on Thursday after heavy rains in the area.
Money-hungry, or spiritually misguided? Jury weighs fate of slain kids' mom in triple murder trial
An Idaho jury is weighing two theories in the strange triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell: Is she a power-hungry manipulator who would kill her two youngest children for money, as prosecutors allege, or a normally protective mother who fell under the romantic sway of a wannabe cult leader, as the defense team claims?
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
McDonald's and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl's leg and caused second-degree burns, a jury in South Florida has found.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
Inflation likely slowed again in April, but economists say wage growth a top concern
Canadians' wages are finally growing faster than prices as inflation continues to ease, but that isn't necessarily good news for economists who worry high wage growth might stand in the way of bringing inflation back down to the two per cent target.
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Montreal
Financial troubles aside, Montreal's public transit services won't be cut this fall
Despite some bumps in the road, Montreal's public transit agency (STM) says it won't have to cut its services this fall.
CAQ convention: Legault to be tested at confidence vote this weekend
Will François Legault's armour be scratched at the end of the national convention this weekend in Sherbrooke? The Quebec premier and Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) leader must pass the vote of confidence test by his delegates for the second time in his career. The CAQ has dropped down slightly in the polls, with the abandonment of several of its flagship promises -- including the third link project between Quebec City and Lévis -- causing a stir.
Communauto adding more than 800 new vehicles to fleet in Montreal, including 80 EVs
Montreal is getting a boost of hundreds of new car-sharing vehicles thanks to a new pilot project in collaboration with Communauto.
London
Dumpster fire spreads to building
Crews were called to the scene at 10621 Adelade St. N around 6 a.m. Thursday for a dumpster fire that London fire said was quickly upgraded to a structure fire because flames had spread to the building.
Damage estimated at $20,000 after apartment fire
One person was a taken to hospital after London fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Whitney street Thursday evening.
A disturbance at Masonville Place causes brief lockdown at the mall
A misunderstanding resulted in a heavy police presence at Masonville Place, with the mall being placed in lockdown.
Kitchener
Riders rack up over 50,000 kms on e-scooters and e-bikes in first month
Residents in the Region of Waterloo are quickly racking up mileage on the orange e-scooters and e-bikes that have been on local roads for nearly a month.
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: Police
Two people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
Construction begins for affordable housing units inside a Kitchener church
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and Indwell, a Christian charity, have joined forces to build 41 affordable units inside the Kitchener church.
Northern Ontario
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppies
A dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers.
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
Ottawa
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
BREAKING | Two dead in crash on Highway 417 off-ramp
Two people are dead after a single-car crash on the Hunt Club Road off-ramp from Highway 417.
Windsor
Police want to identify driver of Ford Explorer after 'suspicious' car fire in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying the driver of a Ford Explorer after a “suspicious” vehicle fire at a business in Lakeshore.
Gun recovered by Windsor police after foot chase at baseball field
Windsor police say they recovered a firearm and arrested a 21-year-old man after a brief foot chase at a local baseball field.
Ontario investing $438K in Windsor-Essex LTC homes
The Ontario government is investing $438,728 in six projects in Windsor and Essex County long-term care homes.
Barrie
Suspended driver faces multiple weapons-related charges after stopping for R.I.D.E. check
A R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Shelburne netted several weapons and drug-related charges for an Owen Sound motorist accused of driving with a suspended licence.
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicide
The search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
Garage fire in Barrie leads to $50k in damages
Barrie fire crews battled a blaze at a five-bedroom boarding house on Gloria Street Friday.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
Construction work on Halifax Infirmary project to start ‘within weeks'
Nova Scotia has reached an agreement with a construction firm on the Halifax Infirmary project.
Calgary
Police investigate shots fired between vehicles on Stoney Trail
There are no reported injuries, but Calgary police are investigating after they say shots were fired between two vehicles on the city's ring road.
Alberta election campaign continues after minor drama at Danielle Smith announcement
The Alberta election is nearing the end of its second week, as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith dismisses concerns about over past musings about selling hospitals to private operators.
Calgary's top cop signs on for another 3 years
Chief Const. Mark Neufeld will lead the Calgary Police Service until at least 2027, officials said Friday.
Winnipeg
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
Man handed life sentence, no parole for 12 years, in murder of Winnipeg taxi driver
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in his cab in the North End will spend at least 12 years behind bars before he is eligible parole.
Downtown Winnipeg project to include health-care expansion
Plans to revamp a downtown Winnipeg shopping centre are set to be announced today.
Vancouver
Heat wave rolls into coastal B.C., bringing unseasonably high temperatures
A heat wave has arrived on British Columbia’s South Coast, bringing unseasonably warm weather this weekend.
Vancouver Island First Nation did not prove Aboriginal title for entire claim area: B.C. Supreme Court
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruling on a First Nations land title lawsuit says it did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles.
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing management
The New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
Edmonton
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Poor visibility believed to be a factor in 2 multi-vehicle crashes east of Edmonton
More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup in Strathcona County early Friday morning.
Wildfire evacuations in Brazeau County, Drayton Valley to stay for at least another week: officials
Despite progress by firefighters, a blaze in Brazeau County remains too "volatile" for evacuees to expect to return home within a week, officials say.
Man killed in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run
Edmonton police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian and did not stay at the scene early Friday morning.