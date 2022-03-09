Gas prices could drop by 15 cents a litre Friday as market volatility continues: analyst

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall

A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton