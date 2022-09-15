Funeral service for Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty set for next Wednesday

The funeral for a 48-year-old Toronto police constable killed in the line of duty earlier this week in Mississauga will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The service for Const. Andrew Hong, who was fatally shot in a GTA-wide shooting rampage on Monday afternoon that saw one other person killed and three others injured, will get underway at noon at Toronto Congress Centre, North Building, 1020 Martin Grove Rd.

Hong was a 22-year veteran of the Toronto police force who spent the last 19 years with Traffic Services as a member of a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for politicians and other officials.

Several dignitaries and police leaders as well as motorcycle officers from across North America are expected to attend his funeral, which is not open to the public.

Community members are, however, invited to observe the funeral procession as it travels from the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home at 8088 Yonge St. to the Toronto Congress Centre.

Private visitations for Const. Hong will take place for family, friends, and colleagues of Hong in the days prior to the funeral.

Members of the public can pay their respects to the fallen officer by signing a book of condolences at Traffic Services at 9 Hanna Ave. from Sept. 15 to 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; TPS Headquarters at 40 College St. on Sept. 15, 16, 19, and 20 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sept. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or online at TPS.ca. Members of the public should note that they will need to go through a security check point to enter TPS Headquarters and sign the book.

Hong’s motorcycle is also on display in the lobby of Traffic Services.

He is survived by his wife, two teenage children, and his parents.