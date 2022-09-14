Funeral for Milton father killed in GTA shooting rampage today

A funeral is being held today for a Milton man who was killed in a mass shooting that also left a Toronto police officer dead on Monday.

The body of 38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf will be brought to Jame Masjid Islamic Propagation Centre of Ontario in Mississauga at around noon on Wednesday.

A funeral service will occur for the father of two after his body arrives, and afternoon prayers are scheduled at around 1:35 p.m.

After the service, Ashraf’s body will be taken to Meadowvale Cemetery in Mississauga.

Ashraf was gunned down at his Milton shop MK Auto Body Repairs shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were rushed to hospital with critical and serious injuries.

Arslan Hanif, Ashraf’s cousin, told CTV News that the gunman was a former employee at the shop.

“I don’t know him personally. He used to work at the shop about a year ago and he was there for a short period of time from what I understand,” Hanif said. “I just can’t find a motive, especially for a person like Shakeel. He contributed to the community, he gave his time donating to charities, he was a gem.”

Hanif said his cousin was out for lunch when the suspect first arrived at the auto body shop. He was told that the suspect waited at the shop until Ashraf returned to open fire.

Less than an hour before Ashraf was killed, the suspect shot and killed Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong in Mississauga.

Police sources told CP24 that the suspect attended a Tim Hortons where Const. Hong was reportedly sitting at a table eating his lunch after participating in a training exercise with several other motorcycle officers.

The suspect then reportedly killed Hong in what police have described as an “unprovoked,” ambush-style attack, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The 30-year-old suspect was ultimately located a few hours later in Hamilton and was shot and killed by police. That incident is now being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit.

The motive for the shootings is unclear.

Const. Hong was a 22-year-veteran of the force and was a married father of two.

Toronto police say a book of condolences for Hong will be available to the public to sign in person and online this week.

Funeral details for Hong have not yet been released.

With files from CP24’s Chris Fox and Joanna Lavoie