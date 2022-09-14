Funeral for Milton father killed in GTA shooting rampage today

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, her coffin borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during the short journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.

The Coldstream Guards march near Buckingham Palace, during a procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, on Sept. 14, 2022. (Richard Heathcote / Pool Photo via AP)

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact

The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton