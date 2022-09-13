Shakeel Ashraf identified as man fatally shot in Milton during GTA shooting rampage
The second man killed in a shooting rampage that spanned parts of the GTA on Monday afternoon has been identified.
Multiple sources, including Toronto Police, Islamic Relief Canada and the Muslim Advisory Council of Canada, are identifying the victim killed in the shooting at MK Auto Body Repairs as Shakeel Ashraf.
A well-known community member, Ashraf was fatally shot at around 2:50 p.m. after the suspect reportedly killed Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga.
Three other people were also injured during the two shootings.
A 30-year-old male suspect died late Monday afternoon in Hamilton following an interaction with Halton police.
Since the shooting, a steady stream of customers and friends have been stopping by MK Auto Body Repairs. Some made their way there to pay their respects and remember Ashraf. Others wanted to know more about what happened and can’t believe the friendly local mechanic is dead.
One woman, who declined to give her name, said Ashraf was like a “brother to me, like a family member.”
“I’ve known him for over 15 years,” she told CP24.
“He has been out go-to guy for any issues with the car, any information on cars, not only for me, for my children as well. A loving, just an affectionate family man.”
The family friend said she was shaken when she heard the news about a fatal shooting in Milton and devastated to learn the incident happened at MK Auto Body Repairs.
“This is just too close to home,” she said.
“I just wish his family my condolences.”
Islamic Relief Canada posted about Ashraf’s death late Monday night on Facebook.
“Today, a Muslim man, Brother Shakeel, father of 2, and beloved community member from #Milton, ON was killed. May Allah have mercy on him and grant him the highest levels of Jannah. Our sincere duas are with the family,” the charitable organization wrote.
“Our hearts and prayers for recovery are with those who were injured. And sincere condolences to the family of the officer who was killed in the line of duty.
More than 300 people have commented on that post offering condolences to Ashraf’s family and friends and sharing details about the kind of person he was. They said he was a “nice soul”, a “devoted father,” and a “fantastic man” who was “always laughing and making jokes.”
The Muslim Advisory Council of Canada has also taken to Facebook to offer it “heartfelt condolences” to the families of both Hong and Ashraf.
The Islamic Community Centre of Milton has also issued a statement about the Ashraf’s death. They organization called him a “brave son of the community.”
Ashraf was also an avid cricketer and members of that community are mourning his death.
“We are sad to announce that one of Event Ontario Softball Cricket League Season 7 player Shakeel from Team MSA Qalandars, died in a fatal shooting today in Milton. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family members,” the organization wrote on Facebook.
“We request that all EOSCL members please pray for those affected by the tragedy in Milton and Mississauga.”
Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, in a tweet, said she’s “devastated by the news of yesterday’s shootings in Milton and Mississauga” and also offered her “deepest condolences to the families of Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong and Shakeel Ashraf from Milton.”
“We grieve with the families and our thoughts are with all the victims affected. Thank you to Halton Police and all the first responders for being quick to act to keep all their communities safe,” she wrote.
Oakville’s mayor, Rob Burton, also posted a tweet about the tragedy.
“Our Oakville community mourns the tragic deaths of our Milton neighbour Shakeel Ashraf and Toronto Police Service Constable Andrew Hong. Condolences to their families, friends, colleagues and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” he said.
Toronto police’s 53 Division said yesterday’s tragedy was a “sad day for the police family as well as the entire community at large.”
“After a senseless act of violence, Police Constable Andrew Hong was murdered in the line of duty on Monday, September 12th, 2022. Our condolences are extended to the officer’s friends and family as we get through the next very difficult days,” they wrote on Twitter.
“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the friends and family of Shakeel Ashraf. Shakeel was also murdered during yesterday’s events and more information will become available as the investigation is ongoing. Shakeel was a father of three children, ran an auto body shop and was a beloved member of the Milton community.”
Details about a funeral service for Ashraf were not readily available.
Funds are being raised to help support his family.
