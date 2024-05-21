From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected by end of year

TORONTO
    The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year.

    An update on the renaming and rebranding of the downtown landmark is laid out in a document set to be presented to city council at its meeting on Wednesday.

     

    The document, signed by city manager Paul Johnson, says the Yonge-Dundas Square Board approved a name change to Sankofa Square at a February meeting and new signage will be part of the rebranding.

    It says a vendor will be selected to make the new signage, with the design, fabrication and installation expected to cost between $105,000 and $200,000.

    Other costs associated with the renaming -- including branding, programming and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives -- are estimated to be between $300,000 and $600,000.

    The document says any costs beyond the $335,000 included in the 2024 budget will be covered by the square through third-party financial partners and in-kind support.

    The change is part of an ongoing effort by the city to rename public assets bearing the name of Henry Dundas, a Scottish politician who delayed the abolition of slavery in Britain by 15 years.

