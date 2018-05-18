

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Friends and family have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a Jeep parked on a quiet street in Richmond Hill Thursday morning as 22-year-old Matt Arcara.

Acara was found dead by police at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday on Bayswater Avenue in the Oak Ridges area of the city, York Regional Police said.

Friends told CP24 Arcara worked in construction and was one week away from his 23rd birthday.

His death was almost immediately ruled a homicide.

A man claiming to be the victim’s uncle told CP24 on Thursday his nephew was a construction worker who lived near the Air Canada Centre in downtown Toronto.

He said that nephew’s roommates were tied up by unknown assailants last night and a dog was killed.

Toronto police say they are investigating a home invasion that took place at 100 Harbour Street, near the Air Canada Centre overnight, and a dog was killed in the incident.

Officers were seen searching and later towing away a white Audi A7 sedan at the building. Officers were seen coming and going from the building on Thursday.

Neither York or Toronto police would link the downtown Toronto home invasion to the Richmond Hill homicide on Thursday.