Ontario residents can now pick up a free box of rapid COVID-19 tests at select grocery stores and pharmacies across the province.

As reported by CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, the Ontario government will make about 5.5 million test kits available each week and distribution will be limited to one box (5 tests) per household per visit.

Up to 44 million tests will be made available over the eight weeks of the program.

At least 2,406 sites are participating, including 2,385 pharmacy and grocery locations and 21 “high priority community lead agencies” for vulnerable communities.

The tests at grocery stores and pharmacies will be made available as of Feb. 9 through online order or in-store pickup.

The initiative announced by the province on Wednesday builds upon the previously announced strategy of earmarking rapid tests for priority sectors, including hospitals and long-term care homes as well as education and child-care settings. Those areas currently receive 10.3 million rapid tests per week, according to the government.

Ontario’s COVID-19 testing strategy shifted in late December as an Omicron-fuelled wave of COVID-19 infections swept the province. Since then, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are only available to symptomatic high-risk individuals and those who work in the highest risk settings, as well as vulnerable populations and public schools.

At the same time, demand for rapid tests soared as Ontarians tried to get their hands on a kit and the province provided 2 million tests to the public through its holiday pop-up blitz.

