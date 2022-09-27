Free menstrual products will soon be available in Mississauga facilities

A menstrual product dispenser being used in Mississauga is seen in this undated photograph. (City of Mississauga) A menstrual product dispenser being used in Mississauga is seen in this undated photograph. (City of Mississauga)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage

A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland in efforts to bolster Europe's energy independence from Moscow.

A large disturbance in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 following a series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about possible sabotage. (Danish Defence Command via AP)

Montreal

London

  • Stabbing being investigated by LPS

    A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

    London police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed on Sept 26, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • Rainfall warnings in effect for the region

    Rainfall warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce counties. Environment Canada predicts rainfall amounts of anywhere from 40-60mm with showers tapering off this evening.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton