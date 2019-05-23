

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A four-year-old child has been critically injured after a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the crash involved a small SUV vehicle and a transport truck.

The SUV ended up on its roof and the occupants inside were trapped, Schmidt said. The occupants have since been extricated from the vehicle and have been transported to the hospital.

“The four-year-old child was ejected from the vehicle as a result of this collision,” Schmidt said. “She has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is being cared for at physicians at this time.”

A two-year-old child was found at the scene suffering from serious injuries and a woman sustained minor injuries. They were both transported to the hospital for treatment.

Schmidt said that car seats were found inside the SUV, but police will be investigating to see if they were properly secured.

The eastbound lanes of the highway have been closed while police investigate the incident. Schmidt said the highway will likely be closed for several hours.