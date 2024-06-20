Four suspects, one just 14 years old, arrested in home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
Peel police have arrested four underage suspects after a pair of brazen home invasions targeting luxury vehicles.
Police say that two home invasions took place just three hours apart in the early morning hours of June 9.
In the first incident, police allege that four suspects forced their way into a home near McLaughlin and Derry roads in Mississauga at around 1:30 a.m. while the victim was asleep inside.
It is alleged that the suspects made their way to the victim’s bedroom, at which point one of them pointed an imitation firearm and demanded they hand over the keys to a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Police say that the suspects were able to obtain the keys “forcefully” and drove off with the vehicle.
At around 4:30 a.m., police say that the same suspects forced their way into another residence near Financial Drive and Mississauga Road in Brampton.
Once inside, police say that the suspects again produced an imitation firearm and demanded the keys for a vehicle parked outside.
The suspects fled the area in that vehicle but police say they were ultimately apprehended a short distance away in Brampton.
“In an effort to evade capture, three of the suspects forced entry into a nearby home to hide however, all were taken into custody by police,” a news release notes.
Police say that the suspects range in age from 14 to 17 and all reside in Brampton.
Each has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent and one count of using an imitation firearm. Three of the suspects are also facing an additional charge of break and enter with intent.
Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police say that none of the victims sustained physical injuries as a result of the home invasions.
